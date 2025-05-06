Uttar Pradesh: Yogi govt pushes 'Digital India Vision' with land records overhaul

Lucknow, May 6 (IANS) In a major step toward realising Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘Digital India’ vision, the Yogi Adityanath-led government in Uttar Pradesh has approved a Rs 121 crore budget for the complete digitisation of land records across the state. The funds have been sanctioned under the Government of India’s Digital India Land Records Modernisation Programme (DILRMP).

Once implemented, this initiative is expected to significantly reduce the need for citizens to visit government offices for land-related documents and bring greater transparency to land administration. All essential services related to land records will soon be accessible at citizens’ doorsteps or with just a click, ensuring ease, transparency, and eliminating the need to visit government offices.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has issued clear directives to ensure the digital transformation of land records throughout the state for the convenience of the public. Under the project, all key documents -- such as land maps, khatoni, and khasra records --will be digitised and made easily accessible to citizens through an integrated data bank. This will allow land-related documents to be retrieved at the click of a button.

Of the Rs 121 crore sanctioned for the project, Rs 46.45 crore has already been released, while the remaining Rs 74.64 crore is expected to be disbursed soon.

The project also includes setting up modern record rooms across the state and establishing a dedicated DILRMP cell to oversee and execute the initiative. Moreover, a specialised computer lab and digital data bank will be created to facilitate easy public access to land records.

A comprehensive action plan has been developed by the department with a citizen-centric approach. Implementation of the plan is now underway, with the formation of a dedicated Project Management Unit (PMU) in progress. Once established, the PMU will ensure that all project components are executed in a timely and transparent manner.

--IANS

brt/uk