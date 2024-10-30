Uttar Pradesh: Gang selling arms online busted in Muzaffarnagar; seven held

Muzaffarnagar (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 30 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh police busted a gang involved in selling arms on social media and apprehended seven people, including two buyers in Muzaffarnagar, said police on Wednesday.

The seven accused have been identified as Azam Rizwi, Vivek Nagar, Pratik Tyagi, Manish Kumar, Rishab Prajapati, Vishal and Pratik, said police.



One pistol, three guns and two cartridges were recovered from these people, said police.



Satya Narayan Prajapati, SP City, Muzaffarnagar said, "Police had received information from an informer that a pistol was to be delivered. Police deployed a team and when they came to deliver the consignment, the buyer and the seller were arrested. 2 accused including Vishal and Pratik had come to buy the pistol. Those who came to deliver the pistol included 5 boys in total, including Azam Rizwi, Vivek Nagar, Pratik Tyagi, Manish Kumar and Rishab Prajapati. 1 more pistol, 3 guns and 2 cartridges were recovered from these people. They fix deals with different people in the market on demand through social media and then they transfer money in cash or their bank accounts..."

Further investigation into the matter is underway. More details are awaited. (ANI)

