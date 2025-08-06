Uttar Pradesh CM inaugurates, lays foundation for 545 development projects worth Rs 2,264cr

Lucknow, Aug 6 (IANS) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday inaugurated and laid the foundation for 545 development projects worth Rs 2,264 crore in Bareilly’s Nath Nagri.

This includes inauguration of 222 projects worth Rs 1,258 crore and the laying of the foundation stone for 322 projects worth Rs 1,004 crore.

The key projects include the Nath Corridor, flood protection measures, bridges, bypass roads, road widening works, Unani Medical College, rural drinking water supply schemes, as well as projects under the Power Department and Municipal Corporation.

The Nath Corridor project will see the development of iconic temples such as Alakhnath, Tripathinath, Gopeshwarnath, and Pashupatinath into prominent centers of spiritual tourism.

The Chief Minister also handed over appointment letters to over 6,000 youth selected through the Rozgaar Mela, and distributed certificates and tablets to beneficiaries of various welfare schemes.

He highlighted that under the scheme, eligible youth are being provided with collateral-free, interest-free loans — starting from Rs 5 lakh, increasing to Rs 7.5 lakh upon timely repayment, and further up to Rs 10 lakh.

Taking a swipe at past regimes, CM Yogi Adityanath said that before 2017, government jobs were handed out like personal favours through 'uncle-nephew' networks and family ties.

In a sharp contrast, he noted, the current government has provided 8.5 lakh government jobs in the last eight years through a transparent, merit-based system — with over 12,000 posts secured by young women.

Highlighting Bareilly's transformation, the Chief Minister said that lakhs of devotees now participate in Jalabhishek at the Nath Corridor, which is emerging as the new identity of the city.

“The double-engine BJP government is committed to blending heritage with development. Bareilly, which once suffered frequent communal riots before 2017, is now gaining fame for the Nath Corridor and spiritual tourism,” he stated.

Further addressing the public gathering, the Uttar Pradesh CM launched a sharp critique of the Opposition’s politics of appeasement.

He said that certain anti-social elements had conspired to tarnish the image of the Kanwar Yatra, but their attempts failed in the face of public awareness and proactive administrative efforts. Today, the Yatra stands as a symbol of social unity.

"Some individuals had tried to insult public sentiments and defame the tradition, but the alertness of society and the state’s strong law-and-order machinery foiled such efforts," he said.

He further emphasised that government schemes are now reaching every section of society without any discrimination based on caste, religion, or region.

“This is the new India, marching ahead with the mantra of Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas. Bareilly is progressing rapidly, and the double-engine government is striving to ensure happiness, prosperity, and inclusive development,” he said.

The Chief Minister inaugurated new projects, including the Ramganga Flood Protection, widening of Sanda Pal Marg, Unani Medical College, Municipal Corporation Office, Power Department Building, and Gas Conservation Projects, and also laid the foundation stone for several others.

CM Yogi also informed that, with Central support, tourism development projects have been sanctioned for sites like Ramnagar Fort and Ahichhatra Parshvanath Digambar Jain Temple.

As a special gesture for women, CM Yogi announced free bus travel across the state on the occasion of Rakshabandhan (August 8, 9, and 10). This facility will be available in both city transport and UPSRTC buses, and will apply to women and their accompanying co-passenger.

--IANS

mr/pgh