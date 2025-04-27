Uttar Pradesh: CM Adityanath inspects Ganga Expressway progress, says will be ready by November

Shahjahanpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 27 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday inspected the Ganga Expressway stating that the entire project will be completed by November this year.

The ambitious infrastructure project aims to connect the western and eastern parts of the State and stretches approximately 600 kilometers from Meerut to Prayagraj.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said, "This is one of the longest expressways in the country... The entire work of the Ganga Expressway has to be completed by November... It holds the ability to land any fighter or commercial aircraft..."



Chief Minister Adityanath also inspected the construction work of the Ganga Expressway in Hardoi.

The Ganga Expressway with a proposed length of 594 kilometres. Ganga Expressway is the second in terms of length in the country after the longest, the Mumbai-Nagpur Expressway.

Uttar Pradesh currently has four expressways that feature among the top 10 expressways in terms of length in India. Once the Ganga Expressway becomes operational, the state will have five of the top 10 expressways in the country. This expressway will connect the state from east to west through 518 villages in 12 districts.

After the expressway opens, the distance from Meerut to Prayagraj via Hapur, Bulandshahr, Amroha, Sambhal, Badaun, Shahjahanpur, Hardoi, Unnao, Rae Bareli, and Pratapgarh will be covered in just a few hours. The Ganga Expressway will start from Bijauli village on Meerut-Bulandshahr (NH 334) and end near Judapur Dadu village on (NH 19) in Prayagraj.

The expressway is being built on 7467 hectares of land at an estimated cost of Rs 36,230 crore.

Big planes will be able to land, two long bridges will be built on the Ganga and Ramganga.

The Ganga Expressway will initially have six lanes, with a proposal to expand it to eight lanes later. Its design allows for a speed of 120 kilometres per hour.

Nine public amenities complexes will be developed along the expressway at various locations for public convenience. Two main toll plazas (Meerut and Prayagraj) are planned, while ramp toll plazas are proposed at 15 locations.

Additionally, two large bridges will be built over the Ganga River (960 meters) and the Ramganga River (720 meters). Furthermore, a 3.50-kilometre-long airstrip will be constructed near the Jalalabad tehsil in Shahjahanpur. (ANI)

