Uttam Nagar continues to simmer after Holi clash death, five arrested; Pankaj Singh assures strict action

New Delhi, March 7 (IANS) Tension continued to prevail on Saturday in Uttam Nagar’s JJ Colony in West Delhi following the tragic incident that took place during Holi celebrations, which later led to the death of a youth. The situation in the area remains volatile, with heavy deployment of security forces to maintain law and order.

In the lane behind the crime scene, where some relatives of the accused reportedly lived, an angry mob vandalised household belongings and damaged a scooty. Following the incident, the relatives of the accused allegedly fled the area out of fear.

Police personnel quickly intervened and cleared the site to prevent further escalation. Despite continuous patrolling and the presence of a large number of security personnel, tension continues to linger in the neighbourhood.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Dwarka, Niharika Bhatt visited the grieving family in JJ Colony on Saturday to assess the situation firsthand and review the security arrangements in the area.

Speaking to reporters, she said that extensive security measures have been put in place to prevent any further disturbance. The entire locality has been placed under a tight security blanket, with double barricading installed to regulate movement in the area.

According to police officials, around 400 to 500 personnel from the Delhi Police and other security forces have been deployed in the area to maintain peace and prevent any recurrence of the violence witnessed earlier.

The Additional DCP confirmed that five people have been arrested in connection with the case and that investigations are ongoing to ensure that those involved are brought to justice.

She also clarified that there was no lathi charge by the police during the protests.

“There was no lathi charge. Saying that there was a lathi charge would be incorrect. We have deployed sufficient police personnel here and are working to restore normalcy in the area,” she said.

She further denied reports that relatives of the accused were being stopped from visiting the area.

Meanwhile, Delhi Health Minister Pankaj Singh also visited the locality and met the family members of the deceased youth.

“It is a condemnable incident. I have come here to meet the family members and offer my condolences. I have assured them that strict action will be taken by the Delhi Police,” Singh said while speaking to reporters.

According to police officials, the dispute began on Holi after coloured water from a balloon accidentally splashed onto a woman from another family. The balloon had reportedly been thrown by an 11-year-old girl who was playing Holi on the terrace with her relatives.

The balloon burst on the road, and the coloured water splashed onto the woman, which led to an argument between members of the two families. The dispute soon escalated into a violent confrontation.

The victim, identified as Tarun, was allegedly attacked by a group when he was returning home after playing Holi with his friends. He sustained serious injuries during the assault and later died while undergoing treatment at a hospital on March 5.

Family members of the victim alleged that the attackers brutally assaulted Tarun and even threw a large stone on his chest while he was lying injured on the road.

On March 6, hundreds of people gathered outside the Uttam Nagar Police Station demanding strict action against the accused. Police officials said around 500 protesters were present, while nearly 200 to 300 police personnel were deployed to maintain law and order.

Security has since been tightened in the area, with entry into the inner lanes restricted to prevent any untoward incident.

Police also said that during the protests on Thursday evening, members of Bajrang Dal allegedly removed household items from the accused’s residence and set a scooty on fire. Police personnel present at the spot quickly extinguished the fire and brought the situation under control.

Earlier, Bajrang Dal had reportedly given a 24-hour ultimatum to the police demanding strict action against those involved in the incident. After the deadline ended, a large number of supporters gathered outside the police station to protest.

Police officials confirmed that four people, including Kamruddin and Mushtaq, have been arrested in connection with the case, while one minor has been detained. Efforts are ongoing to identify and arrest other individuals allegedly involved in the attack.

Authorities said the situation remains tense but under control, with heavy deployment of Delhi Police and the Rapid Action Force (RAF) in the narrow lanes of the locality where the incident took place.

