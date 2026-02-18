Utpal Parrikar launches 'Ami Panjekar' citizens' panel for Panaji civic polls

Panaji, Feb 18 (IANS) Utpal Parrikar, son of former Goa Chief Minister late Manohar Parrikar, has said that his initiative ‘Ami Panjekar’ (We Panjimkars) is an independent citizens’ forum aimed at addressing civic issues in the upcoming Corporation of the City of Panaji (CCP) elections and is not a direct political confrontation with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Read More

Clarifying the intent behind the initiative, Parrikar said the platform brings together individuals from diverse political backgrounds and is focused on local civic concerns rather than party-based political contest.

“No, we have formed a panel called Ami Panjekar, and it is not a political fight. This is an independent forum,” Parrikar said in response to questions on whether his move was aimed at challenging the BJP.

He said the group comprises individuals with varied political affiliations who have contributed positively to the development of Panaji and are committed to addressing local issues through collective civic engagement.

“We are going with a team of independent people. Their affiliation with various political parties – I am from one party, the other senior person from another party. That is how we are moving ahead,” he said, highlighting the inclusive nature of the panel.

Parrikar further said that his focus is on contributing to public welfare and improving civic administration in Panaji. “Technically I am not in BJP. I want to give something good to people,” he said.

Emphasising the independent nature of the initiative, he added, “This is about the election; it is not under or above any political party. It is independent. There are many very senior people with me who have contributed positively to Panjim. Some of them belong to different political affiliations.”

Addressing civic concerns such as casino operations and waste management, Parrikar said these issues fall within the jurisdiction of the municipal body and would be taken up through appropriate institutional mechanisms.

“Whatever issues, be it casino or garbage, come under CCP issues. We will agitate and have a dialogue to solve it within CCP purview,” he said.

The initiative comes ahead of the CCP elections, where Parrikar and his associates are positioning the ‘Ami Panjekar’ panel as an independent alternative in the municipal polls. He has confirmed plans to field candidates across all 30 wards and has been engaging with voters, former corporators and prospective candidates to build support for the initiative.

Parrikar had earlier contested the Panaji Assembly seat as an independent candidate in the 2022 Goa Assembly elections after being denied a BJP ticket and had lost to Revenue Minister Atanasio ‘Babush’ Monserrate.

Sources indicated that Parrikar has been holding discussions with various stakeholders to build a broad-based platform while maintaining the independent identity of the panel. He has also emphasised the need to avoid vote fragmentation in the civic elections.

Meanwhile, Revenue Minister Atanasio Monserrate has expressed confidence in his panel’s prospects in the CCP elections and said candidates have been finalised following consultations with Chief Minister Pramod Sawant and party leadership.

Parrikar alleged that the current civic administration has not adequately reflected the concerns of local residents and emphasised the need for greater public participation in decision-making.

The CCP elections are scheduled to be held on March 11, with counting slated for March 13.

--IANS

sktr/pgh