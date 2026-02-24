US trade deal is symbol of India's growing global reputation: MP CM​

Bhopal, Feb 24 (IANS) Responding to the statements of Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi’s statements about India-US trade deal during their visit to Bhopal on Tuesday, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said on Tuesday that the proposed trade deal is a symbol of India's growing global reputation.​

Read More

Chief Minister Yadav said that the India-US agreement will open new opportunities for farmers, youth, and entrepreneurs across the country, including Madhya Pradesh, and will help propel the Indian economy to new heights, according to a statement issued by the state BJP.​

He stated that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has established India as the fourth-largest economy in the world. “Instead of opposing the trade deal, Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge should apologise to the farmers of Madhya Pradesh for the broken promises made in the name of loan waiver,” Yadav said.​

Hitting out further at the opposition, the Chief Minister stated that the Congress formed the government in Madhya Pradesh in 2018 by promising loan waivers, but failed to fully waive farmers' loans.​

“Rahul Gandhi, who organises Kisan Chaupal in Bhopal and makes allegations on the BJP, should explain which pulses are included in the list?” he asked, adding that, “Congress is opposing the trade deal to hide its failures.”​

Highlighting the agricultural growth in the past 20 years in Madhya Pradesh, the Chief Minister said that until 2003, the irrigation area was limited to only 7.5 lakh hectares, despite the availability of rivers, fields, and resources.​

In contrast, in recent years, the Madhya Pradesh government has achieved historic expansion in the irrigation sector, increasing it by 10 lakh hectares in a short period, proving that results are possible with commitment and clear policy, he claimed.​

“We are also ready to rise above party lines and engage in a comprehensive discussion on agriculture, because our goal is not politics, but the prosperity of farmers and the state,” he said.​

Referring to a decision of his Cabinet on Tuesday, Yadav stated that the state government has approved “five farmer-friendly schemes worth approximately Rs 10,500 crore for the next five years.”

​--IANS

pd/dan

​