US strikes on Iran violation of international law: Asaduddin Owaisi

Hyderabad, June 22 (IANS) AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi has termed the US strikes on Iran’s nuclear facilities as a violation of international law and the United Nations charter.

The Hyderabad MP alleged that the US, through these attacks, was trying to cover up the genocide of Palestinians in Gaza.

He also believes that the attacks will not deter Iran from going ahead with its nuclear programme.

Owaisi told media persons that the strikes carried out by the US on three nuclear sites in Iran are a violation of international law, a violation of the United Nations charter, NPT (Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons) and the US Constitution itself.

The MP pointed out that under the US Constitution, the country cannot wage war without the approval of the US Congress.

Owaisi questioned the double standards of the US on Israel’s nuclear weapons. “Nobody is talking about Israel, which has 700-800 nuclear warheads, which has not signed the NPT and which does not allow IAEA inspectors,” he said.

The All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) president predicted that Iran will carry out 90 per cent Uranium enrichment in 5-10 years. “Iran can’t be stopped. It will leave NPT,” he said.

The Lok Sabha member also believes that following US strikes on Iran’s nuclear facilities, Arab and Muslim countries in the region will decide to have nuclear weapons to counter Israel’s blackmail and hegemony. “You will not be able to stop them,” he said.

Owaisi said the US intelligence itself had clearly stated that Iran does not have nuclear weapons. He cited the statement of Tulsi Gabbard, Director of US Intelligence.

He also voiced concern over the impact of a possible war in the region on 60 lakh Indians living there. Indian companies have their investments in the region, and Indian citizens working there contribute a significant share of foreign exchange remittances.

Lashing out at Pakistan, Owaisi asked Islamabad was demanding the Nobel Peace Prize for Trump for throwing the Middle East into war. “Did Pakistan's General (Army chief Asim Munir) have lunch with the US president for this?” he asked.

--IANS

ms/dpb