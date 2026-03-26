'US keen to end Iran war, Strait of Hormuz Iran's biggest strategic weapon'

New Delhi, March 26 (IANS) Indian Army veteran, Lt General Sanjay Kulkarni (retd), on Thursday weighed in on the evolving US-Israel-Iran conflict, highlighting the strategic complexities around a reported American peace push, Tehran’s conditions, and the global implications of tensions in the Strait of Hormuz.

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Speaking to IANS on the reported US “15-point plan” aimed at ending hostilities with Iran, Lt Gen Kulkarni (retd) noted that while Washington appears keen to bring the conflict to an early close, Tehran is willing to consider peace only on its own terms. "America is trying to see that the war ends at the earliest. Iran also seems willing, but on its own terms. That is where the problem lies," he said.

He noted that the scale of damage inflicted on Iranian cities, particularly Tehran, has been significant, making an “honourable exit” crucial for Iran. At the same time, he suggested that the United States should dial down what he described as "bullying and arrogance" to facilitate a resolution.

On the possibility of US boots on the ground, Kulkarni flagged domestic and strategic concerns for Washington. “If they keep boots on the ground, is America ready to take body bags?” he asked, adding that, unlike many other countries, the US is not directly dependent on West Asian oil supplies.

Explaining Iran’s leverage, the former Army officer underlined the country’s geostrategic importance. “Iran is a very large country with a significant population and high morale. This is why it is attempting to weaponise the Strait of Hormuz,” he said, noting that the waterway is critical for energy supplies to countries such as India, China, Japan, South Korea, and several European nations.

Kulkarni also referred to reports of Iran allowing passage to tankers from “friendly nations,” calling it a calculated move. “The Strait of Hormuz is an international strait. They are obligated to allow innocent passage. At the same time, they are signalling that hostilities remain. In a way, it is a clever strategic play,” he said.

On India’s diplomatic positioning, Kulkarni backed remarks by External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, saying his use of terms like “middleman” and “broker” reflected Islamabad’s opportunistic approach. “It clearly shows Pakistan’s intentions and its tendency to insert itself for leverage,” he said.

--IANS

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