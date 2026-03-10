US-Iran conflict: Stalin writes to PM Modi seeking urgent measures

Chennai, March 10 (IANS) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Tuesday chaired a high-level review meeting at the State Secretariat in Chennai to assess the potential impact of the ongoing US–Iran conflict on the State and to formulate appropriate response measures.

The meeting focused on the possible economic and logistical consequences of the conflict, particularly disruptions in the supply of petroleum products and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), which could affect households, businesses and industries across Tamil Nadu.

Senior officials from key departments participated in the discussions and briefed the Chief Minister on contingency plans to mitigate any immediate shortages.

Following the meeting, Stalin said he had written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging the Union government to take urgent steps to safeguard the interests of Tamil Nadu and its people in light of the escalating geopolitical tensions in West Asia.

In his letter, the Chief Minister requested the Centre to ensure the safety and welfare of Tamils living and working in the Gulf region, many of whom could be affected by the fallout of the conflict. He also urged the Union government to take immediate measures to protect Tamil Nadu fishermen who are currently in or around the affected waters.

Stalin emphasised that the ongoing conflict has already begun to disrupt supply chains and could lead to shortages of essential fuels, including LPG cylinders. Such shortages, he warned, would have a significant impact not only on households but also on commercial establishments and micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) that depend heavily on LPG for their daily operations.

The Chief Minister, therefore, urged the Union government to ensure that the shortage of LPG cylinders arising from the conflict does not affect the public or businesses in Tamil Nadu. He also called for the creation of alternative arrangements to ensure uninterrupted supply to sectors that rely heavily on commercial gas cylinders, particularly the hospitality and restaurant industries.

Additionally, Stalin requested the Centre to ensure adequate power supply to offset any operational difficulties faced by restaurants and other establishments due to disruptions in commercial LPG availability.

Officials said the State government would continue to closely monitor the situation and coordinate with the Union government to address any emerging challenges.

The review meeting also discussed preparedness measures to ensure that essential commodities and energy supplies remain stable if the conflict escalates further.

