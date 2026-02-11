US-India Space Business Forum held in Bengaluru

Bengaluru, Feb 11 (IANS) The US Consulate General, Chennai, with support from the US-India Strategic Partnership Forum (USISPF), hosted the US-India Space Business Forum in Bengaluru on February 10-11, an official statement from the US embassy and consulates in India said on Wednesday.

Read More

The forum was the flagship event of the first US Trade Mission to India focused on commercial space, which brought 23 Executives from 14 leading American space companies to India.

The US Department of Commerce and the Business Council for International Understanding (BCIU) organised the mission, which marked a major step forward in bilateral commercial space cooperation. Together, these engagements convened more than 200 government and industry participants from both countries, the statement said.

US Ambassador Sergio Gor said, “The Forum reflects the strategic strength of the US-India partnership and our shared commitment to innovation and commercial growth in the space sector. This is yet another area of tremendous potential for even greater prosperity and partnership. American companies boldly lead the world in space technology, and India is a vital partner in expanding these collaborations.”

According to the statement, the two-day forum addressed key priorities of the US-India Commercial Space Sub-Working Group, including market access, government procurement, foreign direct investment reforms, and export controls. Building upon previous bilateral cooperation, the forum advanced policy alignment and expanded business-to-business engagement.

"Leading US space companies – Amazon, Axiom Space, Apex, Black Sky, Elve, Kayhan Space, Park Aerospace, Planet Lab, Resecurity, SpaceX, Vast Space, Umbra Space, Viasat, and Vantor – are participating in the trade mission. Following the Space Business Forum, the delegation will travel to New Delhi, where companies will engage with the Indian government and industry stakeholders to explore partnerships, joint ventures, and market-entry opportunities,” the statement said.

“As only the second space-focused trade mission ever organised by the US Department of Commerce, and the first of its kind to India, the initiative reinforced US leadership in commercial space innovation and underscored the growing momentum of the US-India partnership in the global space economy," it said.

--IANS

mka/uk