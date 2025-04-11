US-India continue to work to combat global scourge of terrorism: US Department of State

Washington DC: The US State Department on Thursday (local time) reiterated its commitment to combating global terrorism in collaboration with India after the US extradited Tahawwur Rana, the key conspirator in the deadly 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, to India to "face justice" for his involvement in the attacks.

During a press briefing, the US State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce stated that the US had consistently supported India's efforts to hold those responsible for the attacks accountable.

She further expressed pride in the extradition of Rana, noting that he was now in India's possession and would face trial for his role in the attacks.

"On April 9th, the United States extradited Tahawwur Hussain Rana to India to face justice for his role in planning the horrific 2008 Mumbai terrorist attacks... These attacks resulted in the tragic loss of 166 lives, including six Americans, that shocked the entire world," Bruce said.

"The United States has long supported India's efforts to ensure those responsible for these attacks are brought to justice, and as President Trump has said, the United States and India will continue to work together to combat the global scourge of terrorism. He is in their possession, and we are very proud of that dynamic," she added.

Meanwhile, earlier today, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) successfully secured the extradition of Rana after years of sustained and concerted efforts to bring the key conspirator behind the 2008 mayhem to justice.

According to the NIA, Rana was being held in judicial custody in the US pursuant to proceedings initiated under the India-US Extradition Treaty for his extradition. The extradition finally came through after Rana exhausted all legal avenues to stay the move.

A Special National Investigation Agency (NIA) court on Friday sent Rana to 18 days of NIA custody.

The anti-terror agency has presented compelling evidence, including emails sent by 26/11 Mumbai attacks accused Tahawwur Rana, to justify his police custody. The agency informed the court that custodial interrogation is crucial to uncovering the sinister plot. Investigators will also examine Rana's role in orchestrating the deadly terror attacks.

NIA further states that, as part of the criminal conspiracy, accused No. 1, David Coleman Headley, had discussed the entire operation with Tahawwur Rana before his visit to India. Anticipating potential challenges, Headley sent an email to Rana detailing his belongings and assets. He also informed Rana about the involvement of Ilyas Kashmiri and Abdur Rehman in the plot. (ANI)