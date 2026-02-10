Uproar in RS as BJP MP says tribal candidate in Telangana committed suicide under pressure

New Delhi, Feb 10 (IANS) Uproar erupted in the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday as opposition and treasury benches tried to disrupt proceedings over allegations of coercion in the upcoming Telangana municipal elections, scheduled for Wednesday.

BJP MP T. Lakshman (Uttar Pradesh) raised a serious concern, claiming “that a tribal candidate from Telangana had died by suicide after being allegedly compelled by a state minister to withdraw his nomination from the polls.”

Lakshman accused the ruling dispensation of pressuring the candidate, leading to the tragic outcome just a day before voting in the urban local body elections. Telangana is going to hold elections across 123 bodies, including seven municipal corporations and 116 municipalities.

Members in the Upper House erupted in protest, attempting to create an uproar and demand immediate discussion during zero hour.

Chairman C.P. Radhakrishnan intervened, stating that the matter could not be taken up in zero hour as all issues hold importance in the House.

He assured Lakshman that the MP would be allocated time to elaborate after Question Hour, urging calm to maintain decorum.

In another appeal highlighting compassion, BJD Rajya Sabha MP Sulata Deo from Odisha drew attention to the welfare of animals during her intervention.

She pitched for dedicated ambulances and more veterinary hospitals in every district of the state, arguing that animal health receives far less priority than human healthcare.

"Cow is our mother," Deo emphasised, adding that society cannot abandon injured animals like cows on the roads after accidents.

Her call underscored the need for better infrastructure to treat and protect stray and domestic animals, reflecting growing concerns over animal cruelty and neglect.

Meanwhile, both Houses of Parliament are gearing up for a key general discussion on the Union Budget 2026-27. The Rajya Sabha will resume its deliberations on the budget presented earlier by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. The session is expected to see debates on fiscal priorities amid ongoing political undercurrents.

