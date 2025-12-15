Uproar in Rajya Sabha as JP Nadda demands Sonia Gandhi’s apology over Cong rally slogans

New Delhi, Dec 15 (IANS) The Rajya Sabha on Monday witnessed a stormy session that began with routine business but quickly descended into uproar after Leader of House J.P. Nadda raised the issue of slogans shouted during the Congress rally at Ramlila Maidan.

The calm of routine proceedings was shattered when Nadda rose to inform the House that Congress workers had shouted slogans such as “Modi Teri Kabar Khudegi, Aaj Nahi to Kal Khudegi.., (Modi, your grave will be dug, if not today, then tomorrow) on Sunday during their rally in the national capital.

Nadda, speaking with visible pain, said such slogans reflect the mentality of the Congress party and clearly indicate the frustration of dynastic politics.

He added that wishing for the Prime Minister’s death is highly reprehensible and lowers the level of politics to an unimaginable extent.

As he demanded an apology from Congress leader Sonia Gandhi, who was present in the House, opposition benches erupted in protest, creating pandemonium that drowned out further proceedings.

The uproar continued, with the treasury benches condemning the remarks and the opposition resisting, leaving the House in chaos.

As the House drowned in pandemonium, Harivansh Narayan Singh adjourned the House till noon.

Earlier, at 11 a.m., as the House assembled, papers were laid, and ministers presented reports, continuing the regular parliamentary business.

Pankaj Chaudhary placed on the table a copy of the Comptroller and Auditor General’s Report for the year ending March 2023 under Section 19A of the CAG Act, covering compliance audit observations of the Union Government.

Prakash Chik Baraik and Baburam Nishad presented the final action taken statement on the recommendations of the tenth report of the Standing Committee on Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, linked to Demands for Grants for 2024-25.

K. Laxman laid the 34th report of the Committee on Public Accounts concerning irregular grant of incentives and allowances in the Ministry of Science and Technology, along with the 35th report on action taken by the government regarding the National Social Assistance Programme under the Ministry of Rural Development.

Satish Chandra Dubey made statements on the implementation status of recommendations in the second and fifth reports of the Standing Committee on Coal, Mines and Steel, relating to Demands for Grants for 2024-25 and 2025-26 in the Ministry of Mines.

Suresh Gopi presented the status of implementation of recommendations in the 379th report of the Standing Committee on Transport, Tourism and Culture, pertaining to the Ministry of Tourism.

--IANS

sktr/dpb