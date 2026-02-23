Uproar in Rajasthan Assembly as Minister Dilawar questions Congress over science faculty in govt schools

Jaipur, Feb 23 (IANS) A heated political exchange erupted in the Rajasthan Assembly on Monday during Question Hour, after State Education Minister Madan Dilawar, accused the Congress of corruption regarding transfers of teachers in the state while responding to a query on opening science faculties in government schools.

Instead of providing data on science faculties and appointment of teachers in the state, Minister Dilawar launched a political attack on the Congress, triggering protests and an uproar in the House.

"We are filling vacant positions in all schools and are also planning to fill the posts of teachers retiring in the next two years," the Minister said.

He alleged that during the previous Congress-led state government, thousands of English-medium schools were opened only on paper, without appointing teachers in the state.

"Boards were put up, but no posts were created. Fifty thousand faculties were opened without teachers. Congress has ruined education and the future of children in Rajasthan," he said.

Assembly Speaker Vasudev Devnani intervened and asked Minister Dilawar to stick to the question.

Leader of the Opposition (LoP) Tikaram Jully demanded specific data over appointment of science teachers in government schools in the state, saying, "Everyone knows who created the mess. How many science faculties have you (BJP-led state government) opened in two years? How many posts have you filled? Answer that."

Minister Dilawar then alleged corruption in transfers of teachers in Rajasthan, asking former Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, "Did your (previous Congress government's) Education Minister take money for transfers of school teachers or not?"

He claimed that teachers had alleged that former Education Minister Govind Singh Dotasra took money for their transfers.

LoP Jully accused Minister Dilawar of misleading the House, saying, "The Education Minister (Madan Dilawar) is giving a political speech. Please answer the specific question on science faculties."

After further debate, Minister Dilawar said that 3,880 posts for teachers were filled in one phase and 970 in another, following which the House witnessed continued uproar.

