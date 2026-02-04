Uproar in J&K Assembly; NC, Cong protest over LoP’s remarks

Jammu, Feb 4 (IANS) Pandemonium marred the proceedings of Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly on Wednesday as ruling National Conference (NC) and its ally Congress MLAs took exception to the remarks of the Leader of Opposition (LoP), BJP’s Sunil Sharma, on the Pir Panjal region.

The NC and Congress MLAs staged a protest against Sunil Shama’s remarks on the Pir Panjal region, demanding an apology.

Amid noisy scenes, the Speaker adjourned the House for 15 minutes.

The protest erupted soon after the House convened, with NC MLAs accusing Sharma of making insensitive and derogatory comments.

The NC members raised slogans and sought an unconditional apology from the BJP leader, disrupting the proceedings and forcing the Speaker to adjourn the House temporarily.

The controversy stems from remarks made by Sunil Sharma on Tuesday while responding to a question raised by some MLAs regarding the demand for divisional status for the Pir Panjal region.

During the exchange, Sharma reportedly said that he did not know what Pir Panjal was or where it existed, triggering strong reactions from the treasury benches.

Rajouri MLA Iftikhar Ahmad said the House would not be allowed to function until the LoP, Sunil Sharma, apologised for his remarks.

The ruckus occurred despite the Speaker’s warning of strict action against those trying to disrupt the proceedings of the House.

On Tuesday, noisy scenes erupted when BJP MLA Sham Lal Sharma rose in the House demanding a National Law University for the Jammu region.

Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Kumar Choudhary blamed the BJP for "shedding crocodile tears" for the Jammu region.

Choudhary accused the BJP of getting the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Medical College closed after raising a controversy over the admissions to the college, and now they were raising the issue of the National Law University for Jammu.

