Uproar in Chhattisgarh Assembly over Jamboree tender; Oppn stages walkout

Raipur, March 11 (IANS) The eighth day of the Chhattisgarh Assembly’s Budget Session was dominated by uproar, accusations, and repeated walkouts by the Opposition. Congress Legislator Umesh Patel raised questions over alleged irregularities in the Jamboree event.

He demanded details of the tender process, including dates of issuance and cancellation, and alleged that work had begun even before tenders were floated, suggesting that awardees were pre-decided.

His remarks triggered a storm in the House, with Opposition members shouting slogans, accusing the government of corruption, and staging a walkout.

They also demanded a probe by the Legislative Party Committee. Former Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel escalated the matter, linking it to past disputes over the Speaker’s post and claiming that several projects had commenced before tenders were issued, pointing to clear irregularities.

He pressed the government to announce a high-level committee investigation.

Responding to the charges, Education Minister Gajendra Yadav clarified that tenders were issued twice — first on December 10, later cancelled due to technical issues, and again on December 23 with relaxed conditions approved by the National Scout Guide Council.

He insisted that preliminary work was undertaken by the national team and denied corruption charges. He further explained that the School Education Minister serves as Chairman of the Scout Guide Council, which is never dissolved, though the chairmanship ends with the minister’s resignation.

The House also debated long-pending road and bridge projects in Raipur. Legislator Vikram Usendi criticised delays in renovating bridges dating back 60 years and demanded answers on 11 incomplete projects.

Deputy Chief Minister Arun Sao acknowledged the concerns, noting that of 134 bridges sanctioned, 114 are complete, while 20 remain pending due to contractor withdrawal.

He assured that two new bridges have been approved, one nearing completion.

Environmental concerns surfaced during the Call Attention Motion, when MLA Anuj Sharma highlighted chemical waste contaminating groundwater.

Minister O.P. Chaudhary admitted industries discharge acid waste but promised strict action if irregularities are found, assuring that public health would not be compromised.

Zero Hour saw another flashpoint as Bhupesh Baghel raised the issue of death threats against MLA Rakesh Sen, calling it a sensitive matter of member safety.

The Opposition demanded immediate clarification, raised slogans, and staged another walkout. MLA Umesh Patel echoed the demand, pressing the government for a swift response.

