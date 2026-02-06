Uproar in Bihar Legislature; Rabri Devi walks out of Legislative Council

Patna, Feb 6 (IANS) The Budget Session of the Bihar Legislature continued amid heavy uproar in both Houses on Friday, with noisy scenes witnessed in the Legislative Assembly as well as the Legislative Council.

Read More

In the Legislative Assembly, some ruling party MLAs were seen cornering their own ministers during Question Hour, while similar disorder prevailed in the Legislative Council, where opposition members raised strong objections over the conduct of proceedings.

During question hour in the legislative council, a major uproar erupted when JD(U) MLC Sanjeev Kumar Singh repeatedly stood up to raise questions across departments.

His frequent interventions triggered sharp objections from RJD members, who alleged that other members were being denied the opportunity to raise their questions.

RJD MLC Sunil Kumar objected strongly in the House, stating that the JD(U) member was dominating the proceedings.

“If one person keeps standing up repeatedly, then what questions will the others ask?” he said.

Sunil Kumar claimed that Sanjeev Kumar Singh stood up at least 19 times during the session, while some RJD members alleged that the number was as high as 24 within an hour.

According to RJD leaders, former Chief Minister and RJD MLC Rabri Devi walked out of the House in protest over the repeated interruptions.

Expressing her displeasure, Rabri Devi reportedly remarked that if only one member was allowed to speak continuously, there was no point in other members remaining present in the House.

Considerable anger was visible among RJD members during the proceedings, leading to further disruption.

Later, speaking to the media outside the Legislative Council, Rabri Devi levelled serious allegations against the Nitish Kumar-led government, claiming that it had come to power through "vote theft".

“This government was formed by stealing votes. We were the ones who actually won,” she alleged.

The repeated disruptions underline the tense political atmosphere in Bihar during the ongoing Budget Session, with sharp confrontations between the ruling NDA and the opposition continuing inside and outside the legislature.

--IANS

ajk/dpb