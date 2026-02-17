Uproar continues in Bihar Assembly over RJD MLA’s remark on Ram Vilas Paswan

Patna, Feb 17 (IANS) The 11th day of the Bihar Assembly’s Budget Session began amid loud protests and repeated disruptions, as a controversy over remarks made on Late Ram Vilas Paswan escalated into a major political flashpoint.

As soon as the House proceedings started on Tuesday, heated exchanges broke out between the opposition and the ruling party.

The uproar stemmed from an earlier speech by a Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) MLA, who had allegedly referred to Ram Vilas Paswan as “poor”.

Taking strong objection to the remark, legislators of the Lok Janshakti Party(Ram Vilas) and Janata Dal(United) demanded a public apology from the RJD.

LJP(Ram Vilas) leaders adopted an aggressive posture on the issue.

A day earlier, LJP(Ram Vilas) members in the Legislative Council had created a ruckus over the remark, and the protest continued in the Assembly on Tuesday.

LJP(Ram Vilas) MLAs staged a demonstration within the Assembly premises, holding placards that read, “RJD’s identity: insult to Dalits”.

The party alleged that the RJD had insulted a towering leader of the Dalit community.

Responding to the allegations, RJD MLA Kumar Sarvjeet said that Ram Vilas Paswan has been an inspiration for him and claimed that he had earlier demanded the installation of Paswan’s statue in the Assembly premises.

He, in turn, accused LJP(Ram Vilas) MLA and minister Raju Tiwari of making casteist remarks, stating that some people are unable to accept the rise of a Dalit leader to national prominence.

His remarks further intensified the uproar in the House.

Meanwhile, RJD MLA Bhai Virendra said the controversy was being deliberately amplified to divert attention from pressing public issues.

He alleged that the ruling alliance was attempting to gain political mileage by politicising the matter.

Due to the continuing protests and counter-allegations, the Assembly proceedings were repeatedly disrupted, and the House remained tense for a prolonged period.

The House on Monday also witnessed repeated disruptions over the issue, and the LJP(RV) demanded an apology from Tejashwi Yadav.

