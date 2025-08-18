Upload data of staff engaged through Kaushal Rozgar Nigam: Haryana CM

Chandigarh, Aug 18 (IANS) Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Monday presided over a meeting with representatives of the Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh (BMS) here to discuss issues in the interest of employees from various departments.

CM Saini said the state government has taken several significant decisions aimed at directly benefiting employees. During the meeting, BMS representatives expressed their gratitude to the Chief Minister for providing job security to approximately 1.20 lakh contractual employees.

The Chief Minister directed officers of the departments concerned to prioritise uploading the data of employees engaged through Haryana Kaushal Rozgar Nigam (HKRN) who have not yet been registered on the HRMS 2.0 portal.

During the meeting, instructions were also given to expedite the issuance of cards to state employees who have contributed under the Chirayu Yojana, enabling them to avail the benefits of the scheme promptly.

At the meeting, Chief Secretary Anurag Rastogi directed the officers to submit reports on employee-related issues of their respective departments at the earliest.

Meanwhile, in a step towards ensuring transparency and efficiency, the government has announced the launch of a dedicated online portal for the submission and consideration of cases under the Haryana Contractual Employees (Security of Service) Rules, 2025.

The rules, notified on August 5, under the Haryana Contractual Employees (Security of Service) Act, 2024, are aimed at providing job security benefits to eligible contractual employees across the state.

In a communication issued by Chief Secretary Rastogi to all Administrative Secretaries and Heads of Departments, it was stated that with several departments, boards, and corporations seeking clarifications on the new provisions, the government has decided to streamline the process through a single digital platform.

The portal will ensure uniformity, accuracy, and timely disposal of applications related to job security, thereby reducing administrative delays. Once operational, contractual employees will be able to submit their applications directly through the portal, eliminating the need for repeated clarifications and manual processing.

Departments and boards have been advised to await the launch of the online system, which will handle the entire process seamlessly.

Officials said this initiative reflects the government’s commitment to employee welfare, transparency, and digital governance.

The move is expected to bring relief to thousands of contractual employees by providing a clear, accessible, and efficient mechanism for securing their service benefits.

--IANS

vg/dan