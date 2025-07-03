Uplift of farmers, youth, women is top priority of our govt, says Raj CM

Jaipur, July 3 (IANS) Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma on Thursday addressed a public meeting during the Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay Antyodaya Sambal Pakhwada held at the Government Higher Secondary School in Baler, Khandar (Sawai Madhopur).

He emphasised that the uplift of farmers, youth, labourers, and women remains the top priority of his government, aligning with Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay’s vision of empowering the last person in the queue.

The Chief Minister highlighted that the state is making continuous efforts to ensure that the light of development reaches every section of society.

Speaking about the welfare campaign, the Chief Minister noted that Antyodaya Sambal Pakhwada is effectively bridging the gap between the administration and the public. He said these camps aim to bring deprived and underprivileged sections into the mainstream of development by delivering the benefits of various government schemes directly to them.

So far, the camps in Sawai Madhopur have resolved 410 border knowledge cases, 228 road-related issues, and 161 land partition cases by mutual consent.

Additionally, 689 ownership cards have been distributed, along with 33,414 plants from local nurseries.

Services such as Ayushman card distribution, free health check-ups, animal vaccination, soil health card distribution, and resolution of pending NFSA cases are also being delivered through these camps.

The Chief Minister reiterated his commitment to youth employment and skill development, stating that the government will create 10 lakh job opportunities over five years, with 4 lakh in the government sector and 6 lakh in the private sector.

He pointed out that, during his one-and-a-half-year tenure, not a single paper leak has occurred, reflecting the government’s dedication to transparency and efficiency.

CM Sharma also emphasised ongoing efforts to boost water availability through projects such as the Eastern Rajasthan Canal Project (ERCP), the Yamuna Water Agreement for Shekhawati, the Indira Gandhi Canal, and other initiatives including Dewas, Mahi, and Narmada schemes.

Under the 'Rising Rajasthan' initiative, MoUs worth Rs 35 lakh crore have been signed, aiming to strengthen the state’s economy and infrastructure.

Highlighting the achievements of his administration, CM Sharma asserted that the progress made in just 18 months surpasses the accomplishments of the previous government over five years.

For example, the current government completed 253.3 lakh metres of fencing in agricultural fields, compared to only 113 lakh metres during the previous term.

Similarly, 29,343 hectares of land have been allotted for renewable energy projects, compared to 22,597 hectares under the previous regime.

Under the Kusum-A and Kusum-C schemes, the government has issued 646 and 2,091 Letters of Award (LOAs) respectively, significantly higher than the 489 and 57 LOAs issued earlier.

Over 32,000 farmers have received subsidies under the Farm Pond Scheme, as opposed to 29,430 previously.

Focussing on regional development, the Chief Minister announced that Rs 350 crore has been allocated for infrastructure development in the Khandar Assembly constituency.

Key initiatives include the construction of 132 KV GSS stations in Shivad and Bahravanda Khurd, the widening of major roads, and the building of a culvert on the Banas River. He also declared that the Khandar Community Health Centre would be upgraded to a Sub-District Hospital.

During the event, CM Sharma distributed certificates and cheques to beneficiaries of several flagship schemes. These included Praveen Bairwa (NFSA), Saroj (Kanyadan Yojana), Sampatti Devi (Old Age Pension), Ramveer Meena (Ownership Patta), and Meena Devi (PM Housing Scheme).

To conclude the event, the Chief Minister planted saplings at the venue, sending out a message of environmental protection and sustainable development.

