‘UPA compromised India’s sovereignty’: K’taka BJP hits back at Siddaramaiah​

Bengaluru, March 9 (IANS) Karnataka BJP State President and MLA B.Y. Vijayendra on Monday hit back at Chief Minister Siddaramaiah over his criticism of the Union government’s foreign policy, accusing the Congress of compromising India’s sovereign interests during the UPA era.​

Read More

In a strongly worded statement addressed to the Chief Minister, Vijayendra said the present situation could not be compared with the period when the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) was in power at the Centre.​

He alleged that during the UPA government, India functioned as a “remote-controlled establishment” under Sonia Gandhi's leadership and frequently surrendered its sovereign interests under pressure from the United States.​

Referring to a past diplomatic episode, Vijayendra said that former US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton had openly stated that India reduced its oil imports from Iran under pressure from Washington.​

He said the remark was made in the presence of the then External Affairs Minister of the UPA government and described it as one of the most humiliating moments in India’s diplomatic history.​

The BJP leader also criticised Siddaramaiah personally, alleging that the Chief Minister had “reduced himself to the level of a full-time troll” by making such remarks on social media.​

Vijayendra asserted that the Government of India had made it clear that India’s energy security decisions would be determined independently and not by foreign governments.​

He said that despite threats of sanctions, tariffs and pressure from Western countries, India had increased its purchase of Russian crude oil.​

According to him, Russian oil currently remains one of the largest sources of India’s energy imports. ​

He pointed out that before 2022, Russia's share of India’s oil imports was almost negligible, but it increased significantly despite objections from the United States and the European Union.​

“These facts demolish the propaganda being spread by Congress leaders,” Vijayendra said, adding that the government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi had not yielded to external pressure.​

He further questioned why the UPA government had allegedly compromised India’s sovereign interests to please foreign powers during its tenure.​

Vijayendra also referred to what he described as “rumours in political circles” about Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and questioned whether India’s foreign policy during the UPA period was guided by national interest or influenced by the Congress-led National Advisory Council.

​--IANS

mka/dan

​