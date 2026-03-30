UP to recruit 5,000 Anganwadi workers, 60,000 helpers this year: CM Yogi

Lucknow, March 30 (IANS) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday announced that the state has set a target to recruit over 5,000 Anganwadi workers and more than 60,000 helpers this year, adding that the process has already begun.

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Speaking at a programme at Lok Bhawan here after inaugurating various Anganwadi projects, the Chief Minister said steps have also been taken to strengthen social security for frontline workers engaged in child care.

He said Anganwadi workers and helpers have been brought under the ambit of the Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana and Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana.

Additionally, over 3 lakh workers and helpers are being provided health insurance cover of up to Rs 5 lakh annually under the Ayushman Bharat scheme.

Launching a sharp attack on the pre-2017 administrative system, the Chief Minister alleged that the distribution of nutritional supplements was once controlled by “liquor mafia”, leading to large-scale diversion of benefits meant for malnourished children and mothers.

“The present government has dismantled this system and ensured transparency. Appointments are now being made strictly on merit, without any recommendations. Nutrition and child development programmes are also being digitised through smartphones and modern growth-monitoring devices,” he said.

The Chief Minister noted that the lack of smartphones earlier hindered real-time data collection, affecting the state’s rankings. He added that, following a pilot in Lucknow, smartphones will now be distributed to Anganwadi workers across all districts.

Highlighting policy changes, he said Anganwadi centres will also play a key role in implementing the National Education Policy, with pre-primary classes for children aged 3-5 years to be conducted at these centres.

The Chief Minister further announced that 27,000 centres previously under the Basic Education Department will be integrated into the Anganwadi network.

Referring to the role of Anganwadi workers, he said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has described them as “Yashoda Maiya”, underlining their importance in nurturing young children.

He stressed that ensuring proper nutrition for newborns and maternal health is crucial for securing the country’s future, and credited Anganwadi workers and helpers as key contributors in the fight against malnutrition.

The Chief Minister also announced that new Anganwadi centres will be constructed at a cost of Rs 137 crore, while projects worth Rs 313 crore -- including Anganwadi centres and Child Development Project offices -- were inaugurated during the event.

Recalling their role during the Covid pandemic, he said Anganwadi workers, ASHA workers and ANMs acted as frontline personnel, delivering essential health services and implementing the Centre’s strategy at the grassroots level.

--IANS

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