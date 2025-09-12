UP to observe ‘Seva Parv’ from Sep 17 to Oct 2; over 15 lakh saplings to be planted  

Lucknow, Sep 12 (IANS) As the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) gears up to celebrate 15-day long ‘Sewa Pakhwada’ across the country to celebrate Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday, the Uttar Pradesh government has decided to observe ‘Seva Parv’ from September 17 to October 2, with a target of planting 15 lakh saplings across the state.

On the opening day, each of the state’s 34 Nagar Vans will plant at least 100 saplings.

Alongside plantation drives, campaigns on environmental awareness, rainwater harvesting, and conservation will also be conducted. Divisional Forest Officers in every district have been designated as nodal officers for the campaign.

According to Principal Secretary (Forest-Environment) Anil Kumar, all 75 districts of the state have expressed keenness to become part of the initiative.

For the plantation drive, the species of saplings have been selected in advance. The photographs and MIS data of plantation sites will also be uploaded on the Meri Life portal.

The District Plantation Committee has been roped in to coordinate with other departments to ensure the protection and maintenance of the plants.

The opening day of ‘Seva Parv’ will see plantation of 100 saplings in each of 34 Nagar Van-Vatika. In addition, cleanliness drives will be conducted in all department offices and forest corporation depots, along with campaigns in zoos and safaris to ban single-use plastic.

Cleaning campaigns will also be held in various bird sanctuaries, along with awareness programs on environmental protection, rainwater harvesting, and conservation of water resources. Workshops on nursery action plans will be held in every division.

At the district level, dialogues on “Viksit Bharat” and “Atmanirbhar Bharat” will be organized on subjects like forest and wildlife conservation, greenery promotion, and biodiversity.

The forest department will also contribute to district-level fairs and exhibitions for which the preparations are underway.

