UP to hold mega roadshow in Bengaluru on July 18, to showcase its industrial might

Lucknow/Bengaluru, July 17 (IANS) Uttar Pradesh is set to showcase its industrial and business might in Bengaluru, India’s tech capital, on July 18 by organising its third mega roadshow, on lines of previous editions in New Delhi and Hyderabad.

This is the third major event ahead of the UP International Trade Show 2025 in Greater Noida and is being organised in partnership with the Karnataka Small Scale Industries Association.

The event will be spearheaded by Rakesh Sachan, Minister for MSME, Khadi and Village Industries, Handloom, and Textiles in Uttar Pradesh. During the event, key members of ‘Team Yogi’ will showcase transformational developments in the fields of infrastructure, policy support, and ease of doing business in the state.

Notably, the previous roadshows received an overwhelming response from investors, foreign delegates, and startups, reflecting growing trust and enthusiasm toward Uttar Pradesh.

The Bengaluru edition will seek to further build on this momentum by showcasing the state's progressive business vision, robust policy framework, and investor-friendly ecosystem.

The roadshow will witness participation from foreign diplomats, embassy officials, global buyers, industry bodies, investors, tech startups, and MSMEs.

The spotlight will be on Uttar Pradesh’s priority sectors—Electronics, IT, Electric Vehicles, Textiles, Agro-based Industries, Food Processing, and the flagship ODOP initiative—underscoring the state's commitment to the ‘Make in India for the World’ vision.

The roadshow is viewed as a crucial step in integrating Uttar Pradesh’s local products into global markets and promoting the state as a dynamic industrial powerhouse.

After Bengaluru, many other roadshows are proposed across several cities including Mumbai on July 25 and Ahmedabad on July 30. This is to seek broader national and international participation in the UP International Trade Show 2025, to be held from September 25 to 29 in Greater Noida.

