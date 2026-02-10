UP to build 1,680 modern toilets at 640 railway stations; Aparna Yadav calls it key step for women’s safety

Lucknow, Feb 10 (IANS) As the Uttar Pradesh government is set to build 1,680 modern toilets for women at 640 railway stations across the state, Uttar Pradesh Women’s Commission Vice Chairperson Aparna Yadav on Tuesday termed it an important step for women’s health, dignity, and safety.

Calling the initiative a welcome move, Aparna Yadav praised the state government and the Railway Department for prioritising women-friendly infrastructure at railway stations, especially in smaller and rural areas.

Speaking to IANS, Aparna Yadav said, “This is an important step for women’s health, their self-respect, and their safety. It is quite a welcoming step that the Railway Department has made a proposal on this. I want to thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the way he is inspiring people on women sensitisation.”

She further said that separate and clean toilets for women at railway stations were a necessity and would also send a strong message about women’s dignity in public spaces.

“The government is trying to take women empowerment seriously. Making separate bathrooms will also give a message, as it is a matter of pride. The most important thing is to have clean bathrooms because a lot of problems come up with using dirty bathrooms,” she told IANS.

Highlighting how railway stations cater to people from all walks of life, Aparna Yadav stressed that women passengers often face discomfort due to a lack of hygienic and safe washroom facilities, especially at stations where existing infrastructure is limited.

“Now, women will not feel uncomfortable. Railway stations are such places where every type of person comes. It is not necessary that only educated people come there. People come from different backgrounds, and rail is such a medium through which people can travel at any time. So, it is a welcoming step. I praise the government and the Railway Department,” she added.

As per the plan, the 1,680 toilets will be built at 640 stations, including major stations like Charbagh, Alamnagar, Utretia, and Malhaur. The Railway Board has given in-principle approval to the project, which is estimated to cost around Rs 84 crore. An amount of Rs 15 crore will be allocated for the first phase of the work.

The lack of toilets for women at railway stations has been a long-standing concern in Uttar Pradesh. The Daily Passengers Association had earlier raised the issue with Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, following which the Railways took cognisance and moved ahead with the proposal.

Under the plan, stations have been selected across multiple railway zones, including Northern Railway (Lucknow and Moradabad divisions), North Eastern Railway (Lucknow, Izzatnagar, and Varanasi divisions), and North Central Railway (Agra, Jhansi, and Prayagraj divisions).

Railway officials said that while major stations already have adequate facilities, women passengers faced significant inconvenience at smaller stations. The focus of the initiative is therefore on improving facilities in rural and semi-urban areas, where such infrastructure has remained limited.

With the construction of these toilets, thousands of women passengers are expected to benefit from safer and more hygienic facilities during travel.

