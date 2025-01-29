UP Tableau Wins Top Prize at 76th Republic Day Parade; Jammu & Kashmir Rifles Best Marching Contingent

New Delhi: Uttar Pradesh tableaux showcasing the 'Mahakumbh 2025 - Swarnim Bharat: Virasat aur Vikas' won the first prize at the 76th Republic Day celebrations held at Kartavya Path on January 26, Ministry of Defence said in a press release.

Best Marching Contingent among Services was backed by Jammu and Kashmir Rifles Contingent, while the Best Marching Contingent among CAPFs/other auxiliary forces was won by Delhi Police Marching Contingent.

Three panels of judges were constituted to assess the performance of Marching Contingents from the Services & Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF)/other auxiliary forces and tableaux from various States/Union Territories (UTs) & Ministries/Departments of the Central Government.

Tripura's 'Eternal Reverence: The Worship of 14 Deities in Tripura - Kharchi Puja' won the second prize among the top three tableaux, while Andhra Pradesh's tableau Etikoppaka Bommalu - Eco-Friendly Wooden Toys won the third prize.

Best Tableau from Central Ministries/Departments went to the Ministry of Tribal Affairs (Janjatiya Gaurav Varsh)

Central Public Works Department (75 years of Constitution of India) and 'Jayati Jai Mamah Bharatam' Dance Group won the Special Prize.

Meanwhile, an online poll was also conducted on the MyGov portal from January 26 to 28, 2025 for the citizens to vote for their favourite tableau and Marching Contingents as 'Popular Choice Category.

Under this, the Best Marching Contingent among Services went to Signals Contingent and the Best Marching Contingent among CAPFs/other auxiliary Forces was won by CRPF Marching Contingent.

In the Popular Choice Category, the best Tableaux was won by Gujarat (Swarnim Bharat: Virasat Aur Vikas). Uttar Pradesh's Tableaux (Mahakumbh 2025 - Swarnim Bharat: Virasat aur Vikas) won the second prize. The third prize was backed by Uttarakhand for the Tableaux 'Uttarakhand: Cultural Heritage and Adventure Sports',

The best tableau from Central Ministries/Departments went to the Ministry of Women and Child Development (Multifaceted journey of women and children nurtured under the Ministry's comprehensive schemes). (ANI)