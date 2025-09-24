UP: Spiritual fervour marks 3rd day of Navratri as devotees worship Maa Chandraghanta

New Delhi, Sep 24 (IANS) On the auspicious third day of Shardiya Navratri, thousands of devotees thronged temples across Uttar Pradesh, especially the sacred Shaktipeeths in Vindhyachal and Prayagraj, to worship Goddess Durga in her divine form of Maa Chandraghanta, a symbol of peace, power, and prosperity.

At Vindhyachal, located on the banks of the holy Ganga at the foothills of the Vindhya mountains, the third day of Navratri was marked by grand celebrations, special rituals, and devotional fervour.

As per tradition, Goddess Vindhyavasini, one of the most revered forms of Adi Shakti, is worshipped as Chandraghanta, the third manifestation of the nine divine forms of Durga during Navratri.

Chandraghanta, who bears a crescent moon on her forehead shaped like a bell, rides a lion and has ten arms holding various weapons. Devotees believe that the powerful sound of her divine bell (ghanta) destroys evil forces while also removing suffering from the lives of her devotees.

“From time immemorial, Vindhyachal has been a centre of deep spiritual faith,” said a temple priest at Vindhyachal.

“Goddess Vindhyavasini, seated on the sacred Shri Yantra at the confluence of the Vindhya mountains and the Ganga, is worshipped as Chandraghanta on the third day of Navratri. The sound of her bell is believed to awaken the energy centres within the human body and inspire all beings toward righteousness,” he added.

Kush Kumar Dwivedi (Scholar and Priest) said, “Maa Chandraghanta inspires her devotees to walk the path of truth and virtue. Offering pomegranate and sweets like peetha to the Goddess today fulfils all wishes. The bell, both religiously and scientifically, activates the Manipurak chakra (solar plexus) in practitioners, generating spiritual energy.”

Meanwhile, in Prayagraj, large crowds gathered at the Shaktipeeth Maa Kalyani Devi Temple to seek divine blessings. The temple management made special arrangements for the differently-abled, the elderly, and devotees from abroad to participate online.

Sushil Pathak, President, Maa Kalyani Devi Temple Trust, said, “This is one of the most ancient and awakened Shakti Peeths. During Navratri, devotees receive blessings of prosperity, health, and fulfilment of desires. We ensure that even those who cannot physically attend can join virtually.”

Devotees at both temples described a feeling of renewed energy, peace, and devotion. They believe that just a glimpse of the Goddess during Navratri fills their hearts with positive energy and removes obstacles from their lives.

With tight security and extensive arrangements by temple authorities and local administration, the celebrations continued peacefully across the state, with floral decorations, traditional music, and offerings enhancing the divine atmosphere. The Navratri festivities will continue until Maha Navami, with each day dedicated to one of the nine powerful forms of Goddess Durga.

--IANS

rs/dpb