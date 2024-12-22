UP: Preparations underway in Prayagraj for Mahakumbh Mela 2025

Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], December 22 (ANI): Preparations are underway in Prayagraj for Mahakumbh Mela 2025.

The Mahakumbh held once every 12 years, is scheduled to begin on January 13 and conclude on February 26, 2025, in Prayagraj.

The main bathing festival, known as the "Shahi Snan" (royal baths), will take place on January 14 (Makar Sankranti), January 29 (Mauni Amavasya), and February 3 (Basant Panchami).

Prayagraj Police was seen using horses for patrol ahead of the Maha Kumbh Mela 2025

Vivek Chaturvedi, the Additional Mela Adhikari, stated that approximately 2,700 AI-enabled cameras are being installed as part of the preparations for Mahakumbh 2025. He also said that an AI chatbot has been introduced, which can provide answers to questions related to Kumbh in various languages.

"This time AI has been used... About 2,700 cameras are being installed which are AI-enabled... AI chatbot has also been brought which is an AI app in which if anyone asks a question related to Kumbh in any language, he will get the answer... On the first day itself, about 15 to 16 thousand people used the AI chatbot," Chaturvedi told ANI.

Chaturvedi said the Bhashini app will be implemented at lost and found centres, facilitating translations in 12 languages.

"Our projects which were being operated in the city regarding Mahakumbh 2025 have been digitized... This time Google has changed its policy and provided us with a navigation facility, which will be very convenient for the people. People will be able to see all the areas of the fair area with their Google navigation... Apart from this, the Bhashini app has been used at lost and found centres. The app has 12 languages enabled," he said.

Uttar Pradesh's Culture Department will set up 20 small stages at key locations across Prayagraj, allowing tourists, devotees, and locals to experience the country's diverse cultural heritage for 45 days. Folk dance forms from various states across India will be performed on these stages. (ANI)