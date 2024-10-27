UP: Gym trainer arrested for murdering woman in Kanpur

Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 27 (ANI): A gym trainer in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur has been arrested for allegedly killing a woman and burying her body near the residence of the Kanpur District Magistrate, the police said on Saturday night.

Police said that the accused and the deceased had a heated argument before the incident, which, as per the officials, occurred on June 24.

DCP East, Shravan Kumar Singh, said, "The incident occurred on 24 June. The victim used to go to the accused's gym to train... The victim was particularly displeased about something and had a heated argument with the accused, after which the latter murdered her and buried her here... He dug a pit here and buried her body."

DCP Singh noted that the accused tried to mislead the case but, when interrogated strictly, revealed the truth.

Further details awaited. (ANI)