UP govt aims to double maize production by 2027

Lucknow, May 5 (IANS) Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government has set out an ambitious goal to double maize production in the state by 2027 and hopes to increase the production to more than 27 lakh metric tonnes in the next two years.

UP agriculture minister Surya Pratap Shahi, addressing a Kharif seminar, laid out this vision of the state government and also shared a roadmap on achieving the targeted goal. He also urged the farmers to boost the production of key crops, including maize, tur, and mustard.

He told the gathering, “The Government’s sustained encouragement is yielding positive results. In the past eight years under CM Yogi’s leadership, the production of pulses and oilseeds has doubled.”

As per government estimates, maize production in the state in 2021-22 stood at 14.67 lakh metric tonnes. The government aims to increase this to 27.30 lakh metric tonnes within the target period. Efforts are being made to expand the cultivated area and enhance productivity per hectare.

Maize stands out for its versatility in terms of nutritional value, high yields, suitability for intercropping, and industrial applications. It can be cultivated throughout all seasons and on diverse types of land. The only critical requirement is proper drainage management in the fields.

Widely used across various industries, maize is crucial in ethanol production, animal and poultry feed, pharmaceuticals, paper manufacturing, and alcohol distillation. Additionally, it is consumed in various forms such as corn, flour, baby corn, and popcorn, and is a key ingredient in many soups and processed foods.

Recognising its vast potential, the state government proactively encourages farmers to adopt advanced cultivation techniques. Awareness campaigns are being conducted to inform farmers about improved farming practices.

Maize is also included under the Minimum Support Price (MSP) framework to ensure remunerative returns.

Being rich in carbohydrates, proteins, vitamins, and minerals, it has earned the title of “Queen of Cereals.”

Currently, Tamil Nadu is leading the country with an average productivity of 59.39 quintals per hectare, while the national average is 26 quintals.

Uttar Pradesh, in comparison, recorded an average yield of 21.63 quintals per hectare in 2021–22, indicating significant scope for improvement.

