UP: Fourth leopard attack in 10 days; 12-year-old girl killed in Lakhimpur Kheri

Lakhimpur Kheri, Oct 9 (IANS) A quiet evening turned tragic in Run Nagar village when a 12-year-old girl, Preet Kaur, was fatally attacked by a leopard while returning home with her aunt after a visit to the doctor.

The incident occurred under the North Nighasan forest range and marks the fourth leopard-related death in the district within just ten days, forest officials confirmed.

According to eyewitnesses, the leopard had been hiding in a nearby sugarcane field and pounced on Preet without warning, dragging her deep into the dense crop. Her aunt raised an alarm, prompting villagers to rush to the scene.

Though their presence forced the animal to flee, the child had already succumbed to her injuries. Forest officials responded swiftly. Range Officer Bhupendra Singh confirmed the death and said teams had been dispatched to assess the situation.

“We received information about the incident and our team is on-site,” he stated.

DFO (Buffer Zone) Naveen Khandelwal added, “Traps and camera traps are being set up to capture the leopard. The forest department is actively monitoring the area.”

DFO (South Kheri) Sanjay Viswal noted a troubling rise in leopard activity, especially in the Sardanagar Range.

“The sugarcane crop is unusually tall this season, offering ideal cover for leopards. We estimate seven to eight leopards are currently active near human settlements,” he said.

This latest tragedy follows three other fatal attacks in the district: September 27: Radha (9) was killed in Raja Rampurwa village, Sardanagar Range. October 5: Munna Lal (35) was mauled in Lokai Purwa village, Dhaurahra Range. October 7: Anaya (7) lost her life in Khambarkhera village, Sardanagar Range.

On October 9, Preet Kaur (12) was killed near Run Nagar village, North Nighasan Range. The spate of attacks has sparked fear and frustration among locals.

Villagers say the dense sugarcane fields bordering forest areas have become safe havens for leopards, allowing them to roam dangerously close to homes and schools.

“Leopards are frequently seen around the village. People are scared to send their children to school or the fields alone,” said a resident of Sardanagar.

Over the past year, more than a dozen leopard-related deaths or injuries have been reported in Lakhimpur Kheri.

In response, forest authorities have intensified patrolling, deployed cages, and installed camera traps in vulnerable zones. However, the rising human-wildlife conflict continues to challenge both safety and conservation efforts.

