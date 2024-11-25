UP: Five dead, four injured after car collides with bus in Hardoi

Hardoi (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 25 (ANI): In a horrific road accident in Hardoi on Sunday a car collided with a bus at the Gauri Nagar intersection in the Mallawan Kotali area.

The accident took place when the car, returning from a wedding procession in Kanpur, collided with a bus returning from a wedding procession in Baghuali, as per police officials.

Five people have died and four have been injured, ASP East Nripendra Kumar said.



"The accident took place when a car returning from a wedding procession in Kanpur collided with a bus returning from a wedding procession in Baghauli at the Gauri Nagar intersection in the Mallawan Kotwali area. Five people have died and four people were injured in the accident," Kumar confirmed while speaking to ANI

The injured have been admitted to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Bodies of the deceased have been taken into custody by the police for post-mortem.

"The police officials arrived on the spot after receiving the information and took immediate action. The injured people have been admitted to the nearby hospital for treatment. None of the injured have sustained any major injuries," the police official said.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has taken cognizance of the road accident and has expressed his condolences to the bereaved families of the deceased. He also wished a speedy recovery to the injured people as per a press release.

He has also instructed the district administration to admit the injured and provide them with necessary treatment.

Relief work has also been carried out as per instructions received by the CM.

Further details awaited.

Earlier on Sunday, in another accident, eight people were injured after a canter hit two cars on the Yamuna Expressway on the route from Agra to Noida in the Gautam Buddh Nagar district, said an official. (ANI)