UP Dy CM Maurya escapes unhurt after helicopter makes emergency landing in Lucknow

Lucknow, March 7 (IANS) Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya had a close shave on Saturday after the helicopter in which he was travelling developed a technical glitch, and made an emergency landing at Lucknow Airport.

Deputy Chief Minister Maurya was travelling by the helicopter from La Martiniere Ground in Lucknow to Kaushambi when the issue occurred.

According to sources, a sudden technical malfunction forced the pilot to carry out an emergency landing at Lucknow Airport as a precautionary measure.

Sources said that smoke was reportedly noticed inside the helicopter during the flight, which prompted the immediate landing to ensure the safety of everyone on board, including that of Maurya and the crew members.

Following the emergency landing, arrangements are being made for Maurya to continue his journey to Kaushambi by road.

Meanwhile, the helicopter has been taken for a detailed technical inspection to determine the cause of the malfunction and to ensure safety before it is cleared for further use.

Maurya is scheduled to attend a public programme in Kaushambi later in the day. He will interact with around 10,000 women associated with self-help groups during the two-day Saras Mahotsav, an event organised to promote rural livelihoods and women’s empowerment.

During the programme, Maurya is scheduled to learn about the work, experiences, and achievements of women from various self-help groups and encourage them to move towards greater financial independence and self-reliance.

The Deputy Chief Minister is also set to inaugurate the two-day Saras Mahotsav being organised at the Babu Singh Degree College Ground in Sayara. The event is expected to witness the participation of nearly 10,000 women from self-help groups across the district.

Officials said the programme aims to showcase the work of women entrepreneurs from rural areas and highlight their contribution to local economic development.

The incident comes amid heightened concerns over aviation safety following a recent tragic aircraft accident in Maharashtra. On January 28, a Learjet 45XR aircraft crashed while attempting to land at Baramati in Pune district.

The aircraft, bearing registration VT-SSK and operated by VSR Ventures Pvt Ltd, was carrying five people, including Maharashtra’s Deputy Chief Minister and NCP leader Ajit Pawar, his personal security officer Vidip Jadhav, flight attendant Pinky Mali, Pilot-in-Command Sumit Kapur, and Second-in-Command Shambhavi Pathak.

According to reports, the aircraft departed from Mumbai and was operating a non-scheduled VIP charter flight. It reportedly crashed while attempting to land on Runway 11 at Baramati.

--IANS

jk/rad