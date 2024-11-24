UP Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak criticises SP over Sambhal incident, says "they do not believe in judiciary"

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 24 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak reacted to the stone pelting incident in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal, criticising Samajwadi Party for "not believing in judicial system."

Pathak's statement comes after SP chief Akhilesh Yadav accused the BJP of "orchestrating" the Sambhal incident to prevent any discussion on "election fraud."

Clarifying that the ASI team was following the orders of the court, Pathak condemned the former CM's statement and demanded an apology.

"They raise finger on Election Commission, They raise finger on Judicial system, that what they did in Sambhal. The team that went to Sambhal, went on the orders of the court. The police have done their work in whatever has gone wrong there. What are you saying, aren't you ashamed? Whom do you stand with? You don't believe in the Judiciary, you don't believe in the Election Commission, you don't believe in the Constitution. This kind of statement will not be accepted by the state's public. SP should apologise to the public of the state," Pathak said.

Pathak also commented on yesterday's by-election results, accusing Samajwadi Party of "terror of goons and mafias" in their ruling constituencies.

"After the results of yesterday's by-election, Samajwadi Party has lost ground. Whenever SP has come to power, there has been terror of goons and mafias in the state. A girl was raped in Ayodhya by one of the SP goons and Akhilesh Yadav remains silent on this. Their work is to capture the lands and houses of others, therefore the people of the state have rejected them," Pathak said.

Three people were killed and around two dozen others, including policemen and senior officials, were injured in a clash that broke out during a survey of a mosque in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal district on Sunday morning, officials said.

The stone-pelting incident occurred when a team arrived at the Shahi Jama Masjid to conduct a fresh survey of the mosque. Locals allegedly pelted stones at security personnel and attacked the police force. The police used tear gas to control the situation.

Officials said that four senior police officers, around 20 policemen, and a deputy collector were seriously injured as the mob pelted stones at the security force. A police Public Relations Officer (PRO) also sustained a bullet injury to his leg during the incident.

A magisterial inquiry has been ordered into the incident, they said.

The survey was part of a legal process following a petition filed by senior advocate Vishnu Shankar Jain, who claimed the mosque was originally a temple.

A similar survey was carried out on November 19 in the presence of the local police and members of the mosque's management committee. (ANI)