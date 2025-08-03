UP CM Yogi expresses grief over Gonda accident, announces Rs 5 lakh aid

Lucknow, Aug 3 (IANS) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed deep sorrow over the accident in Uttar Pradesh's Gonda district, which claimed 11 lives, and announced ex gratia compensation of Rs 5 lakh each for the families of the deceased.

Eleven people were killed and several others injured after a vehicle carrying at least 14 people plunged into the Saryu canal in Uttar Pradesh's Gonda district on Sunday, officials confirmed.

Expressing deep sorrow, CM Yogi Adityanath posted on X, "The loss of life in the unfortunate accident in the district of Gonda is extremely tragic and heart-wrenching. My condolences are with the grief-stricken families."

"Instructions have been given to provide financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh to the kin of those who lost their lives in this accident, and to the district administration officials to immediately take the injured to the hospital for their proper treatment," he said.

"I pray to Lord Shri Ram that the departed souls attain salvation, the bereaved families find the strength to bear this immense sorrow, and the injured recover swiftly. Om Shanti!" the Chief Minister wrote.

Gonda MP Kirti Vardhan Singh also took to social media and offered condolences for the loss of lives and prayed for the departed souls.

"A tragic report has been received that 11 individuals, including 9 members of a single family from Sihagaon village in Gonda, lost their lives when their vehicle fell into a canal near the Saryu Canal Bridge due to an accident, and four others were injured. We pray to God to grant a place at His divine feet to the departed noble souls and to provide a speedy recovery to the injured," he said.

Authorities continued to investigate the cause of the accident.

Superintendent of Police Vineet Jaiswal said, "11 people travelling in a Bolero from Sihagaon of Motiganj police station area to offer prayers at the Prithvi Nath temple of Khargupur died when the vehicle fell into the canal and drowned."

SP Jaiswal also informed that four individuals were rescued from the canal with minor injuries and have been admitted to the District Hospital for medical care.

