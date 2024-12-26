UP CM Yogi Adityanath Pays Tribute to Sahibzadas on Veer Bal Diwas at CM's Residence

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath welcomed guests and attendees at the Veer Bal Diwas program, held to honour the sacrifices of Baba Zorawar Singh and Baba Fateh Singh at the CM's residence on Thursday. Adityanath highlighted their martyrdom as a significant part of the nation's history and praised their determination to protect religion and the country.

Speaking at the CM's residence, Adityanath recalled the martyrdom of the Sahibzadas, emphasizing the moment when they were bricked alive by Wazir Khan. He stressed that their sacrifice serves as a guiding principle for future generations. The CM further mentioned that the Uttar Pradesh government is organizing events across all districts to commemorate their contributions.

CM Adityanath also highlighted the sacrifices of Sikh Gurus, including Guru Arjun Dev Ji and Guru Teg Bahadur Ji. He remarked that Guru Teg Bahadur Ji's martyrdom played a crucial role in Kashmir's historical significance to India. In addition, he reflected on the young age of the Sahibzadas of Guru Gobind Singh Ji, who were only 7 and 9 years old when they became martyrs-- a testament to their extraordinary resolve.

CM Adityanath expressed concerns over the diminishing Sikh population in Kabul and said, "Now only 2-4 families are left in Kabul. When we hear about Bangladesh and Pakistan, our heart gets disturbed. Whether we are Hindus or Sikhs, the ideals we have got will give us new energy to move forward and when we move forward with this energy, we will be able to avoid Kabul and Bangladesh and get the strength to identify our friends and enemies."

"Sikhs used to go to the Indian army and secure the border. Who are those who are trying to push our youth into drugs? We have to identify our enemies", Adityanath added.

In his speech, Adityanath also highlighted the contributions of Maharaja Ranjit Singh Ji, such as offering gold to the Kashi Vishwanath Temple, which continues to inspire us.

"I extend my gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for commemorating Veer Bal Diwas," he added, emphasizing that the double-engine government stands united with the people. He further saluted the supreme sacrifice of the four Sahibzadas, who exemplified unparalleled bravery.

Adityanath added, that "Guru Gobind Singh Ji's efforts to abolish caste discrimination reminded the audience of the inclusivity of the langar, where all sit together as equals."(ANI)