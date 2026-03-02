UP CM Yogi Adityanath celebrates Holi during Bhakt Prahlad procession in Gorakhpur

Gorakhpur, March 2 (IANS) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath celebrated Holi with flowers during the Bhakt Prahlad procession and an aarti programme organised by the Shri Shri Holika Dahan Utsav Samiti at Pandeyhata in Gorakhpur district on Monday, attracting large crowds of devotees and local residents.

Accompanied by Gorakhpur BJP MP Ravi Kishan, BJP MLA Vipin Singh, and Charu Chaudhary, Chief Minister Adityanath actively participated in the traditional "Phoolon ki Holi", showering flowers over devotees and extending warm Holi greetings to the people of Gorakhpur.

The vibrant celebration combined religious devotion with community participation, creating an atmosphere of festivity and togetherness.

Addressing the gathering, Chief Minister Adityanath praised the Holika Dahan committee for preserving the festival's cultural heritage over the past century.

"For the past hundred years, this Holika Dahan committee has preserved its heritage through this procession. Diwali is celebrated in every household without government support, but this Holi event receives government assistance," the Chief Minister said, highlighting the significance of government support in keeping traditional festivals alive.

The Chief Minister also emphasised inclusive development and opportunities for all.

"No one should be displaced; everyone should have a chance to prosper and grow their business. Even BJP MP Ravi Kishan, with all his singing and dancing, can earn his bread anywhere," CM Adityanath remarked, delivering a light-hearted jab while stressing the balance between cultural celebration and economic empowerment.

The programme witnessed large gatherings as devotees observed age-old rituals, including the traditional aarti and the processional march through the streets of Pandeyhata.

Many participants expressed joy at experiencing the festivities with government facilitation, while also cherishing the spiritual essence of Holika Dahan.

The event underscored the importance of preserving local customs, promoting harmony, and encouraging active citizen engagement.

The Chief Minister's participation reinforced the connection between political leadership and community traditions, making the celebration both culturally significant and widely inclusive.

