UP CM visits Rajasthan temple, says Jauhar reflects legacy of self-respect & sacrifice of valiant women

Jaipur, March 16 (IANS) A 'Mahayagya' (grand sacrificial ritual) was organised on Monday at the historic Sire Mandir, located atop the Kanakanchal Hill in Rajasthan's Jalore, to mark the 375th anniversary of the Ratneshwar Mahadev Temple, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath attended the ceremony and participated in the religious rituals.

Read More

Amid the chanting of Vedic mantras, the Chief Minister offered oblations into the sacred fire and performed prayers to Lord Shiva.

Later, Chief Minister Adityanath addressed a religious congregation ('Dharmasabha') organised within the temple premises.

During his address, the Chief Minister described Jauhar as the radiant spirit of Rajasthan's tradition, saying that it reflects the legacy of self-respect and sacrifice of the region's valiant women ('Veeranganas').

Taking to his official X account, Chief Minister Adityanath said: "Queen Padmini's resolve for Jauhar was a symbol of women's dignity. To honour the valour and self-respect of Indian women, today I participated, under the auspices of the Jauhar Smriti Sansthan, in the Jauhar Shraddhanjali ceremony held at Veer Bhumi Chittorgarh in Rajasthan, alongside Maharana Vishvaraj Singh ji Mewar, Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat ji, and Cabinet Minister in the Rajasthan government, Rajyavardhan Rathore ji. Be it north, south, east, or west, every Indian bows to the great tradition of heroic warriors and sacrificers like Maharana Pratap, Maharana Sangha, Queen Padmini, Maharana Kumbha, and Bappa Rawal. Heartfelt congratulations to all for the grand event, and salutations to the great heroic women and valiant mothers who observe the Jauhar Vrat."

Referring to the historical context of Rani Padmini, Chief Minister Adityanath said that during the time of Alauddin Khilji, Queen Padmini and other brave women of Chittorgarh Fort performed Jauhar to protect their honour.

Speaking on Jauhar, the Chief Minister noted that the tradition of Jauhar symbolises the courage and self-respect of Rajasthan's women.

He noted that the history of such sacrifice has left an enduring legacy in the state.

Similar traditions were witnessed in Jalore as well during the era of Alauddin Khilji and in subsequent periods.

According to Chief Minister Adityanath, this legacy has been shaped by the sacrifices of brave warriors and women, as well as the hard work of farmers and artisans.

Praising the temple's architecture, Chief Minister Adityanath said the craftsmanship of Sire Temple is exceptional and attracts visitors from across the world.

He also added that Maharaja Man Singh preserved the history of the site through inscriptions.

At the time, Maharaja Man Singh reportedly spent Rs 3.51 lakh on the temple -- an amount that would be worth several crores today.

Before reaching the temple, Chief Minister Adityanath stopped to feed monkeys along the route.

Recalling the moment in his speech, the Chief Minister said the monkeys displayed discipline while eating.

"One monkey refused to take a second piece of bread until it had finished the first. If humans also avoid greed and share resources with those in need, social unrest and disorder could be reduced."

"Abstaining from greed is itself a form of spiritual discipline (sadhana)," Chief Minister Adityanath added.

He also advised people to practise yoga and physical exercise to maintain a balanced life.

He cautioned that excessive use of smartphones wastes time, affects eyesight, and weakens thinking ability.

According to Chief Minister Adityanath, mobile games and excessive phone use are contributing to depression among youth.

He urged people to stay away from intoxicants and limit smartphone usage, suggesting that phones should be kept aside during meals and prayers and that families should spend more time together.

During the ceremony, Chief Minister Adityanath was warmly welcomed by the temple committee and local residents.

He was felicitated on the dais with a five kg floral garland.

Several saints and religious leaders were present, including Tijara MLA Baba Balaknath and Rajasthan Assembly Chief Whip Jogeshwar Garg, along with other spiritual figures.

On the second day of his visit to Rajasthan, Chief Minister Adityanath participated in programmes held within the Sire Mandir complex.

He reached the stage around 9:15 a.m. on Monday and addressed the gathering for nearly 40 minutes, while also taking part in the Mahayagya and temple rituals.

After the event concluded, the Chief Minister left for Jodhpur at around 12:30 p.m. from the helipad near Adarsh Balika School on Sire Mandir Road.

--IANS

arc/khz