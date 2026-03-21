UP CM takes cognisance of Mathura cow vigilante's death, directs strict action (Ld)

New Delhi, March 21 (IANS) The Uttar Pradesh government has reacted swiftly to the death of a cow vigilante in Mathura’s Kosi area, with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath taking cognisance of the incident and directing officials to ensure strict action against the perpetrators.

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“The accused will not be spared under any circumstances,” the Chief Minister stated, underlining the state’s commitment to accountability and law enforcement.

The incident reportedly occurred when Chandrashekhar, a local cow protection activist popularly known as 'Farsa Wale Baba,' was allegedly run over by suspected cattle smugglers while pursuing a truck on his motorcycle.

According to police sources, the chase took place near Navipur village under the Kosi Kalan police limits. The vehicle allegedly struck Chandrashekhar, leading to his instant death, and one of the accused has been apprehended from the scene. Three other individuals allegedly involved in the incident, managed to flee, prompting a search operation by local law enforcement.

Chandrashekhar was widely known in the Braj region for his involvement in cow protection activities. The news of his death sent shockwaves through the local community, with residents expressing grief and anger over the violent incident.

Local authorities have assured that the investigation is ongoing and that all involved will be brought to justice. Security measures have been tightened in the area to prevent any escalation or unrest.

Police officials are currently examining the vehicle involved and verifying the claims of cattle smuggling that led to the confrontation. They have urged the public to remain calm while investigations continue. This tragic event highlights the potential dangers of confrontations between vigilante groups and alleged smugglers in the region.

Reacting to the incident, CM Yogi reiterated that the state government will take strict and immediate action, and the accused will not be spared under any circumstances. He directed officials to ensure that the law is enforced and justice is delivered swiftly.

Residents and community leaders have welcomed the CM’s prompt response, emphasising the need for peace and adherence to the rule of law in the aftermath of the violent episode.

--IANS

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