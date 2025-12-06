UP CM salutes home guards, honours distinguished officers on 63rd Foundation Day

Lucknow, Dec 6 (IANS) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath participated in a grand review parade, organised on the occasion of the 63rd Raising Day of UP Home Guards and saluted their invaluable and indispensable contribution in the state’s security for the past six decades.

Extending congratulations and greetings to all the personnel and officers of the Uttar Pradesh Home Guards on their 63rd Raising Day, the Chief Minister said that they are not just volunteers of a force, but represent the trust and strength of society as well as the state government.

He also honoured several officers and employees for their distinguished and meritorious service.

Speaking on the occasion, CM Yogi said that discipline, loyalty, and sacrifice of the Home Guards play a significant role in keeping the society secure and protected.

Addressing the grand parade, the Chief Minister said that the Foundation Day of the Home Guards is not just an event but a symbol of discipline, dedication, and service.

The Chief Minister further linked the Home Guards Raising Day with the Mahaparinirvan Diwas of Babasaheb BR Ambedkar, the architect of the Indian Constitution. He said that Babasaheb inspired every Indian to embrace an identity rooted not in caste, family, region, or language, but in Indianness from birth to the final journey.

He expressed pride that in recent years, Home Guard soldiers have received long-overdue recognition.

“In 2024, three soldiers were awarded the President’s Medal for Distinguished Service, 11 for Meritorious Service, and three more in 2025. Additionally, 38 commendation discs were awarded by the Government of India.

“Previously, Home Guard soldiers were neglected, but today they are being honoured by the President and the Home Ministry,” the CM pointed out.

CM Yogi also lauded their role in the smooth conduct of the Maha Kumbh Mela and the successful conduct of examinations. He highlighted that over 4,000 youth have been trained as Disaster Mitras in collaboration with the Disaster Management Department, strengthening the state’s disaster response capacity.

Referring to the upcoming Maha Kumbh 2025, he noted that more than 14,000 Home Guard personnel were deployed in previous events, and their contribution was widely appreciated.

The Chief Minister also highlighted their role in state festivals, International Yoga Day, the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, the Tiranga March, and environmental and water conservation campaigns.

“When workers and labourers from Uttar Pradesh were stranded in other states during Covid-10 pandemic, the Home Guard jawans accompanied every transport vehicle to ensure safe return, often risking their own lives,” he said.

The Chief Minister also highlighted steps taken for their welfare, which included increasing daily and training allowances, departmental offices and residential buildings being constructed on priority, and earmarking an accidental insurance of Rs 35-40 lakh. He also directed the department to submit a proposal for cashless healthcare facilities on the lines of Ayushman Bharat.

Affirming the state government’s commitment to strengthening the force, he said that the recruitment for over 2,19,000 police personnel has been completed, and the process for 45,000 more Home Guard soldiers is underway.

