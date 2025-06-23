UP CM pays tribute to Syama Prasad Mookerjee on his death anniversary, hails PM Modi govt for fulfilling his vision

New Delhi, June 23 (IANS) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, on Monday, paid rich tributes to Syama Prasad Mookerjee on his death anniversary, calling him a "great son of Bharat Mata" whose sacrifice laid the foundation for a united and secure India.

Speaking at a floral tribute event in Lucknow on the occasion of Mookerjee's 'Balidan Diwas', CM Adityanath said, "Today, marks the day in 1953 when Syama Prasad Mookerjee sacrificed his life for the country. He laid down his life for the idea of 'Akhand Bharat'."

Describing Mookerjee as a visionary, the Chief Minister noted that he was not only a great educationist and freedom fighter but also someone who laid the ideological foundation of a united and strong India.

"As a Cabinet Minister in Independent India, he contributed to the nation's growth with his far-sighted vision. But when national unity was threatened, he did not hesitate to resign from country's first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru's Cabinet," the CM added.

Highlighting Mookerjee's role as the founder and first President of the Bharatiya Jana Sangh, CM Adityanath said that he introduced a new stream of politics in India rooted in nationalism.

"He strongly opposed Article 370, which challenged the country's unity. He entered Jammu and Kashmir defying the permit system and was martyred in a jail there," he added.

Chief Minister Adityanath asserted that the abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir was the fulfillment of Mookerjee's long-cherished dream.

"It took the nation nearly 65 years to realise his vision. The removal of Article 370 is a symbol of Mookerjee's idea of a united India," he said.

"Ek Bharat, Akhand Bharat, Surakshit Bharat" -- this was Mookerjee's dream, and under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, it has been fulfilled. This is one of PM Modi's greatest achievements," the Chief Minister said, adding that the current government has finally turned Mookerjee's vision turned into reality after decades of struggle.

According to the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP's) official website, he died "for the cause of integrating Kashmir with the rest of India".

Paying homage on X, Prime Minister Modi posted, "Tributes to Syama Prasad Mookerjee on his martyrdom day. He displayed incomparable courage and effort to keep the integrity of the country intact. His invaluable contribution to nation-building will always be remembered with reverence."

BJP President and Union Minister J.P. Nadda also took to social media to honour Mookerjee.

"I pay my heartfelt tribute to the blessed son of Mother India, the pioneer of cultural nationalism, revered Shyama Prasad Mukherjee ji on his martyrdom day, who dedicated his all for the unity, integrity and self-respect of India," he posted.

