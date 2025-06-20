UP CM inaugurates 91.35-km-long Gorakhpur link expressway

Lucknow, June 20 (IANS) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath inaugurated the 91.35-km-long Gorakhpur Link Expressway, on Friday, marking yet another addition to the existing network of highways in the state.

The Chief Minister inaugurated the expressway built at a cost of Rs 7,283 crore from Azamgarh and termed it the new gateway of growth and prosperity in the region.

The Gorakhpur Link Expressway connects Gorakhpur, the erstwhile Lok Sabha constituency of the Chief Minister, to several other districts, including Azamgarh.

The newly unveiled Gorakhpur Link Expressway boasts of robust road and commuter safety systems as a designated safety fleet comprising five Innovas, five Campers, four ambulances, two cranes and one hydra vehicle was also flagged off.

The Advanced Traffic Management System (ATMS) have been put in place, akin to the one on the Lucknow-Agra Expressway, for continuous surveillance and law enforcement.

Developed by Uttar Pradesh Expressways Industrial Development Authority, the safety fleet comprising five Innovas, five campers, four ambulances, two cranes and one hydra vehicle will patrol the Expressway 24X7.

Ex-servicemen will supervise the expressway shift-wise while ambulance services have been deployed at every 45 km for emergency response.

The camper vehicles, open at the rear, will be equipped with traffic cones, ropes, and radium strips.

In case of accidents or breakdowns, these vehicles will be deployed immediately to secure the area, preventing inconvenience or danger to other commuters.

Along the 91-km expressway, cranes will also be positioned every 45 km, along with one hydra vehicle to cover the entire stretch.

In case of vehicle failure, small and medium vehicles will be moved using cranes, and large vehicles will be shifted via the nearest chainage point.

The ATMS includes installation of CCTV cameras every five kilometre, monitored from a central control room.

It will also involve speed cameras and number plate readers to detect and report violations.

Any instance of speeding will be automatically flagged to the respective district's Assistant Regional Transport Officer for swift action.

