UP ATS arrests BDS student linked to ISIS online module from Moradabad

Lucknow, March 17 (IANS) The Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) has arrested a 19-year-old BDS student from Moradabad for alleged links with an online module associated with the terrorist organisation ISIS, officials said on Tuesday.

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The accused has been identified as Harish Ali, a resident of Mankamau village located under the Qutub Sher Police Station area in Saharanpur district.

Officials said that while staying in Moradabad for his studies, the youth was pursuing a Bachelor of Dental Surgery course and was also allegedly involved in activities linked to the extremist organisation's online network.

"While residing in Moradabad, the BDS student was not only pursuing his medical studies but was also actively working for the online module of the terrorist organisation, ISIS. The ATS has also recovered evidence from the youth establishing his links with the terrorist organisation. The ATS is currently interrogating Harish Ali," officials said.

According to investigators, the Uttar Pradesh ATS had been receiving Intelligence inputs from credible sources suggesting that certain individuals across multiple Indian states, including Uttar Pradesh, were operating as active members of an ISIS-linked module.

Officials said these individuals had created groups on encrypted communication platforms such as Session and Discord, intending to spread ISIS' extremist ideology and expand its network.

"These individuals have established groups on various encrypted applications -- such as Session and Discord -- to propagate ISIS' terrorist jihadist ideology. A concerted campaign is underway to recruit as many people as possible into these groups. To bolster ISIS' strength, propaganda material, as well as the organisation's ideological tenets and directives, are being widely shared. They are hatching a well-orchestrated conspiracy to execute major terrorist attacks within India under the banner of ISIS," officials added.

Authorities said that acting on precise Intelligence provided by informants, and after corroborating the information through both physical and electronic surveillance, the ATS registered a case in January at the ATS Police Station in Lucknow.

The case was filed under Sections 148, 152 and 61(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita as well as Sections 18, 18-B, and 38 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, the officials said.

Investigators said that during the probe, it was revealed that Ali had allegedly worked in coordination with ISIS module handlers and other associates described as 'Mujahid' within the country.

According to the ATS, the accused was part of a network that aimed to destabilise the democratically-elected government and promote the establishment of a system of governance based on Sharia law under a so-called Caliphate.

Officials said Ali had created several ISIS-backed groups on social media platforms, including Instagram, as well as encrypted messaging platforms such as Session and Discord.

Through these groups, investigators claim he actively attempted to recruit like-minded individuals and disseminate extremist propaganda.

The groups were allegedly used to circulate content originating from ISIS media outlets, including magazines, ideological material and propaganda publications.

Officials said the material shared in these groups also included images, videos and audio recordings related to slain terrorists as well as speeches delivered by prominent ISIS ideologues.

According to the investigation, Ali's network extended beyond India and allegedly involved communication with ISIS handlers located in Pakistan and several other foreign countries.

To further expand the ISIS' agenda within India, officials said the accused had also created a separate group of his own titled 'Al-Ittihad Media Foundation'.

"As an active member of ISIS, he closely followed the organisation's media and news outlet, Al-Naba, as well as its propaganda magazine, Dabiq. Ali rejects the democratic system; his objective, which aligns with the sole aim of ISIS, was to establish a Caliphate governed by Sharia law through the waging of Jihad. To this end, he would use these groups to incite individuals to carry out Fidayeen (suicide) attacks," officials said.

Meanwhile, authorities said the residence of the accused in Mankamau village in Saharanpur district was found locked at the time of enquiries.

Neighbours in the area said Ali and his family had been living there since his childhood and that they had never observed any suspicious activities linked to him or his family.

Local residents told investigators that the family has long been regarded as respectable and well-regarded in the community.

Officials said the young man's parents and grandparents are involved in farming, while both his brother and sister are medical professionals.

Residents further stated that the youth would visit his home only once a year, and during those visits, he generally remained indoors and rarely interacted with people outside the family.

Despite the allegations now emerging, neighbours maintained that the family has always been known locally as a decent and respectable household, officials said.

--IANS

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