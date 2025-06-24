UP artist paints plea for peace amid Iran-Israel conflict, praises PM Modi for Op Sindhu

New Delhi: Amid the ongoing conflict between Iran and Israel, an artist from Aligarh has used her brush to call for peace and praise humanitarian efforts led by India. Her painting is also a tribute to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for launching 'Operation Sindhu'.

Laxmi Gautam, a socially conscious painter known for depicting current issues through her artwork, has created a powerful painting that reflects the pain of war and the urgent need for dialogue between nations.

The artwork portrays both Iran and Israel sitting at a table, symbolising a peaceful negotiation instead of warfare. A dove, universally recognised as a symbol of peace, dominates the scene, alongside imagery showing the devastating impact of war, loss of innocent lives and environmental destruction.

Gautam said, “I am an artist who creates paintings on urgent social issues to raise awareness about what is wrong and should not continue. For example, the ongoing Iran-Israel war should not happen, as it causes the loss of innocent lives. I want this violence to end immediately.”

“For thousands of years, wars have only harmed innocent people without benefiting anyone. They damage society, pollute the environment, and create deep wounds that take generations to heal. I have tried to depict these truths through my paintings,” she added.

The painting also includes a tribute to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi for launching “Operation Sindhu”, aimed at safely evacuating Indian nationals stranded in the conflict zones.

Gautam expressed her gratitude for the mission, calling it “a commendable act of leadership and compassion.”

“Our culture teaches us ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’, the world is one family. We should support one another, not fight,” she said.

“Through this painting, I appeal to Iran and Israel to end this war and sit down for peace. Just like the alliance shown in my painting, there should be real dialogue and resolution.”

--IANS