UP: Anti-encroachment drive continues, ‘illegal' mazar in Shravasti razed

Shravasti, July 29 (IANS) The Uttar Pradesh administration on Tuesday demolished an ‘illegal’ mazar (religious structure) built on municipal land along the Bhinga-Sirsia road, on the grounds that it encroached upon the government land and hampered road connectivity.

The joint action was carried out by the district administration, municipality, and Revenue department in the border district on Tuesday.

The land—Gata number 121, measuring 0.1420 hectares—falls under Bhinga Municipality and was reserved for timber storage.

For some time, the administration had been receiving reports of illegal occupation and construction of a mazar on the site. Following the complaints, the officials acted swiftly and took action to remove the encroachment and reclaim the government land.

Led by District Magistrate Ajay Kumar Dwivedi, a joint team of the Nagar Palika Parishad, Revenue Department, and police first demarcated the land and notified the encroachers. After the notice period, officials reached the site on Tuesday and demolished all illegal constructions, including the mazar. Adequate security was deployed to maintain law and order during the operation.

The District Magistrate stated that the illegal structure on municipal land was removed following due legal process.

He said that the religious structure was unauthorised and obstructed traffic movement on the road, prompting the need for its removal.

He emphasised that the action was essential to uphold law and order and safeguard public interest, adding that no encroachment on government land can be tolerated.

--IANS

mr/uk