UP: 565 Agniveers join Rajput Regiment, passing-out parade held after 31 weeks of rigorous training

Lucknow, Dec 2 (IANS) After completion of thirty-one weeks of rigorous training at the Rajput Regiment Centre in Farrukhabad, 565 Agniveers and recruits joined the Indian Army with a passing out parade.

The grand passing out parade was held at the Cariappa Ground in Fatehgarh, overseen by Brigadier Michael D'Souza, Commandant, Fatehgarh Rajput Regiment Centre.

Flowers were showered on the Agniveers from the sky while the campus reverberated with their enthusiasm and zeal. Their parents and family members were also present, and they felt delighted and proud to see their children in military uniforms.

A total of 427 Agniveers and 138 Territorial Army recruits completed training in this batch.

Agniveer Yash Chauhan of Batch 6 was awarded the Best Agniveer Medal for 'Overall Best in Merit'.

The Commandant of Rajput Regiment Centre congratulated all the Agniveers and recruits and encouraged them to contribute to nation-building. He also emphasised the importance of constantly learning new techniques to cope with changing methods of warfare and security.

Agniveer Mahavir Singh Rathore expressed his joy at this moment, stating that this was the happiest day of his life and that he would move forward with the determination to serve the motherland.

Agniveer Pramod Singh expressed his happiness at joining the Indian Army. He credited his parents and family, saying that young people who work hard can certainly fulfil their dreams.

The families of Agniveers also shared their happiness while speaking to newsmen.

Veena Singh expressed her joy at her son's proud moment, while the latter credited the hard work and support of his entire family for his success.

Another family member said that his son also joined Agniveer today, and it was a matter of great joy and elation for him.

