Unseasonal rains lash Gujarat as over 100 talukas receive showers; relief likely by week’s end

Ahmedabad, Nov 2 (IANS) Unseasonal rains continued to lash several parts of Gujarat over the past 24 hours, affecting crops and rural areas. As per the State Emergency Operation Center, as many as 112 talukas across the state recorded rainfall, with Dhandhuka in Ahmedabad district receiving the highest -- 2.48 inches. Porbandar also saw 2.2 inches of rain, while Lodhika in Rajkot and Sankheda in Chhota Udepur recorded over 1.5 inches.

More than 20 talukas reported around 1 inch of rain, while several others received light showers averaging half an inch.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) reported that light to moderate rainfall is likely to continue in parts of the state till November 5. A system that had developed in the Arabian Sea and was initially moving towards Gujarat has now weakened, reducing the threat of heavy downpours.

However, cloudy and humid conditions are expected to persist for a few more days. Meanwhile, early morning fog blanketed Ahmedabad, Gandhinagar, and surrounding regions, reducing visibility and hinting at the onset of cooler weather.

Fishermen have been advised to avoid venturing into the sea due to unstable maritime conditions. Despite intermittent rainfall, Ahmedabad’s maximum temperature is expected to hover around 27 degrees Celsius, with no major change predicted in minimum temperatures across Gujarat and Saurashtra-Kutch over the next week.

Authorities are keeping a close watch on weather developments as farmers report damage to standing crops due to the unexpected showers. The state government has assured swift surveys and relief measures for affected regions. Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel has expressed deep concern over the extensive damage caused to standing crops across the state due to unseasonal rains and sudden weather changes.

In a post on social media, the Chief Minister said the state government stands firmly with farmers in this difficult time and assured that a comprehensive relief and assistance package will be announced soon.

"The administration has swiftly carried out reviews and surveys of the damage caused by the rains. I am in constant coordination with ministers and officials to ensure timely support," the Chief Minister stated, reaffirming his government’s commitment to act with speed and empathy.

