University of Liverpool’s Bengaluru campus to boost research and innovation: Education Minister

New Delhi, May 26 (IANS) The UK's University of Liverpool which is set to open a campus in Bengaluru, by August 2026, will push the boundaries of research and innovation as well as foster global scientific temper, said Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Monday as he handed over the Letter of Intent (LoI) to the varsity administration.

While this is the second foreign university to be issued an LoI under the UGC (Setting Up and Operation of Campuses of Foreign Higher Educational Institutions in India) Regulations, 2023, it is the fourth to publicly announce its presence in India.

“The University of Liverpool’s campus in Bengaluru will be a global campus that will push the boundaries of research and innovation and foster a scientific temper for contributing to global welfare and prosperity,” said Pradhan, speaking at the event.

“The LoI reaffirms India's emergence as a trusted partner in global higher education. It is yet another milestone in India's journey of deepening academic partnership with leading global universities -- an aspiration firmly embedded in the transformative vision of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020,” he added.

The Minister said that sustainability, health and wellness, and prosperity are the common agenda of the world today, and universities are the hotspots.

India, with the ethos of ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’, is the appropriate place to drive the global agenda and fulfil global responsibilities, he said, noting that by this academic year, 15 foreign universities will be coming to India, especially in STEMB.

Pradhan also urged a focus on areas like R&D and innovations, and expressed his pleasure that Liverpool University is going to focus on STEM-related research, leading to innovation.

“It is important to create a new generation of global citizens. The innovation centre in India will be mutually beneficial for both the university and society,” he said.

“Rooted in NEP 2020's transformative agenda, internationalisation has become a core priority -- emphasising global connectivity, high standards, and institutional flexibility,” said Vineet Joshi, Interim Chair, UGC and Secretary, Department of Higher Education, Ministry of Education.

Meanwhile, the University of Liverpool has received formal approval from the University Grants Commission (UGC) to open the first foreign university campus in Bengaluru. It will welcome its inaugural cohort of undergraduate and postgraduate students in August 2026 and will initially offer programmes in business management, accounting and finance, computer science, and biomedical sciences.

Notably, it will also introduce a programme in game design -- a unique offering for a UK university campus in India to offer this innovative subject. The new campus will also create enriching global exchange opportunities, providing UK-based students with an exciting new destination for international study.

--IANS

rvt/dan