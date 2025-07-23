Universities should prepare job-oriented curricula: MP Guv

Bhopal, July 23 (IANS) Madhya Pradesh Governor Mangubhai Patel on Wednesday said that universities should start preparing curricula based on the identification of local employment opportunities.

Patel was addressing the inaugural session of a workshop on ‘Employment-Focused Education’ organised by the Madhya Pradesh government at the Kushabhau Thakre convention centre in Bhopal on Wednesday.

Appreciating the state government’s step, Patel said the workshop is timely and provides a strong platform for preparing for the future.

"It is an effective step toward contributing to the development of India through employment-focused education," he said.

Speaking about the importance of education in the modern era, the Governor stated that education enables individuals, communities, and the nation to adapt to the times, adopt innovations, and seize new opportunities.

"Our education system should not only provide access to employment opportunities but also empower students towards self-reliance. Besides quality education, the institutions should also instil values of life in students," Patel said.

Patel also appreciated Chief Minister Mohan Yadav for his efforts to attract investment proposals from both domestic and international sources.

The Governor said that alongside implementing investment projects, courses should be introduced to train suitable candidates for industrial employment.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said that the workshop was organised to address the changing times by developing employment-oriented education and opportunities.

He said that national education policies were previously deliberated in 1968 and then in 1988. "Now, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a third major reflection on education is underway," the Chief Minister said.

The Chief Minister further stated that Madhya Pradesh is a primarily agricultural and rapidly developing state; therefore, the government has decided to extend agricultural education to general colleges.

“If youths want to pursue a career in agriculture, they should be equipped with knowledge of modern technology. The scope of universities should expand, and all such courses should be offered there,” he said.

